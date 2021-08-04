ABERDEEN – Starting as a jailer and working towards road patrol, Monroe County deputy Kasi Gwin is following the same career steps as fallen deputy Dylan Pickle.
The one-year anniversary of a checkpoint accident that claimed his life was last week, which coincided with Gwin being announced as the winner for a scholarship to attend the 12-week Mississippi Delta Community College Training Academy beginning in January. It’s the same academy Pickle attended.
“I’ve been working really hard with the help of the community to raise money to send a qualified candidate through the same academy Dylan went through. Dylan paid his way, and sometimes people need a little extra help and that’s where we come in. I think that’s exactly what Dylan would want me to do,” said his mother, Debi Pearson. “My only qualification is they put their heart into it, their all into it, and I think we have the best person in Kasi.”
Pearson has been seeking the right recipient for the scholarship and leaned on Sheriff Kevin Crook to select the best candidate.
“Everything she’s doing is tracking with what Dylan was doing. She’s improving herself in her own way, and I thought it would be a great fit and a great way to bless her and Monroe County,” he said.
Gwin has worked for the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office for nearly a year but has wanted to have a career in law enforcement since she was 8. When starting her job, she expressed she was willing to take any step needed in order to be a road deputy.
She’s honored to be the first scholarship recipient.
“If you’re part of this sheriff’s department or part of this community, you know Dylan just like you knew him personally or you haven’t,” Gwin said.
Attending law enforcement academy will help achieve her longtime goal.
“We know you’re not going to be rich being in law enforcement, but it’s something that’s burned inside of me. Any career day when you’ve gotten to dress up, I wasn’t walking around in princess shoes; I was stumbling around in my daddy’s tactical boots so it’s something I always wanted to do,” Gwin said.
Her father, Robbie, retired from the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.
The scholarship will help the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office since it will alleviate the expense to cover the academy.
M17 Pageant
Proceeds for the scholarship were provided by the Miss M17 Pageant, which raised $10,000, and through giveaways during holidays this year. There were 14 age divisions in this summer’s Miss M17 Pageant, which attracted 150 contestants at the East Amory Community Center.
“When it first started, I did think the response would be good, but I didn’t expect 150 contestants,” Pearson said. “I knew it would have a good response but didn’t know it would have that big of a response. I appreciate everyone who came and supported. You have no idea what that meant for me.”
Spirit of M17 Charleigh Johnson, who attends Smithville Attendance Center, picked up litter, cleaned playgrounds, gave donations to the Amory Food Pantry and gave back to the Amory Humane Society through community service for the pageant.
“I like the whole experience, and it meant a lot to me to be doing all this to get this award and be able to do more pageants,” she said.
Miss M17 Kylee McMullen said it’s a great honor being the first title holder.
“I’m from West Point, so it traveled down the line, but it was heartbreaking for his family to see what they were going through,” she said of hearing about the accident that claimed Pickle’s life.
McMullen and Johnson will make appearances in Christmas parades this year.
Pearson plans to host Miss M17 Pageants every year.