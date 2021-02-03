ABERDEEN – Rumors began to swirl last week about Piggly Wiggly closing or moving to a new strip mall and Bill’s Dollar Store relocating to the former Fred’s building. Spokespersons from both stores, however, say they can’t verify the rumors to be true.
“We’re not closing. If they build a strip mall, we’ll move there,” said Brian McGonagill, owner of Piggly Wiggly, adding he has not received any official word. “I’m like everyone else; I’m in rumorville.”
Aberdeen City Inspector Roy Haynes said no prints have been submitted to the city for a rumored strip mall, and any new development would first have to be approved by the city planning and zoning commission. No such action has taken place.
The property both stores are in is owned by Aberdeen First Pentecostal Church. Attempts to connect with church officials were unsuccessful.
Bill’s Dollar Store employees first started being questioned about the store’s future last Monday.
“Everyone’s saying we’re closing, but we haven’t heard anything directly. We haven’t heard from our district manager or our corporate office. When I hear or know something, I’ll let everyone know the plans but right now, I don’t know what’s going on. I don’t want to say something that’s going to happen or not going to happen,” said Elizabeth Darden, store manager for Bill’s.
She said sales have increased at the store during the pandemic.