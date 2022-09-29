ABERDEEN – As a result of a recent Mississippi Supreme Court ruling regarding a 2021 special election for the Ward 1 alderman seat, the biggest question posed was who would have a seat at the board table – sitting alderman Robert Devaull or the person the court ruled in favored of, Nicholas Holliday?
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled the special election should have never happened, citing Devaull didn’t correctly file a sworn copy of his Aberdeen Democratic Executive Committee complaint during the required 10-day period regarding results of the June 16, 2020 Democratic primary run-off.
Following a two-day election contest early last year, Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr. found there were several irregularities with the run-off, including absentee ballots that should have been rejected, disruptions at the polling place and the election not being certified in a timely matter. These reasons, among several others, prompted his ruling for a new election.
While Holliday, who was Ward 1 alderman from July 2020 until April 2021, brought his name plaque to Sept. 20’s board of aldermen meeting and briefly sat in the seat, he complied in being escorted out by law enforcement before the meeting was called to order.
“The ruling states that there’s a mandate giving 21 days for a reversal. The petitioner (Devaull) has the opportunity to do a petition within 14 days. After that, the other person (Holliday) has the chance to do input within seven days. Therefore, until the mandate has been issued by the Supreme Court, that person (Devaull) is still in place until that mandate has been released,” said Mayor Charles Scott.
Both Ward 2 Alderwoman Lady B. Garth and Ward 3 Alderman Edward Haynes chose to also leave before the meeting began after it was stated a mandate from the Supreme Court was required before any changes will be made with who maintains the Ward 1 seat.
“We’re going to stay in order with what is going on. We’re not going to jump or do anything that is improper. That is the law, and we will follow the law,” Scott said.
Later during his input, Devaull said if he’s told by the court to vacate the seat, he’ll gladly comply.
“Until then, I’ve got ordinances telling me to stay where I’m at until the due process is done. The citizens voted, and I won the reelection. I have a right and obligation to those people who voted to stay in this seat until I’m told not to,” he said.
In other business
Aldermen approved to advertise for the public works supervisor position and to appoint Imogene Dancy to act as interim supervisor, following an executive session. During its previous meeting, the board approved 3-2 to terminate Richard Boone as public works director.
Before going into closed determination, Ward 5 Alderman John Allen asked about appointing assistant public works director Tohona Larthridge into the interim.
Board members approved a resolution regarding premium pay for members of the Aberdeen police and fire departments who served during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The city’s Fiscal Year ’23 budget was also approved, along with a resolution pertaining to the issuance of $1.5 million in electric revenue bonds, which has been an ongoing topic in previous meetings.
Aldermen also approved quotes for improvements at the new Aberdeen Electric Department building, including concrete pads; paving and striping; and components of a pole barn.
During her input, Ward 4 Alderwoman Carolyn Odom made the plea for people to not blow grass into streets when mowing.
Joyce Vasser explained Nov. 5’s Bowling for St. Jude event at EventZona in Tupelo she organizes. In addition to signing up to be on teams, people may also support for purchasing raffle tickets for a 50-inch television. For more information, call (662) 315-7673.
Getting involved
In concert with Aberdeen High School home football games, the Aberdeen Visitors Bureau coordinated a dining out challenge, and local restaurants are observing extended hours.
“We can report the four restaurants that stayed open had gross sales of $2,200. One restaurant reported a 60 percent increase over normal activity on a Thursday night,” said AVB Director Tina Robbins of the previous week’s game night.
She also explained a re-imagination project for Paradise Alley, which is located behind the block of downtown businesses anchored by Lann Hardware, which began with a volunteer clean up effort the previous weekend.
“We’ll have other volunteer days. There is a muralist who will begin work as part of our grant for an African-American cultural tourism piece that will go on the side of the building on Commerce Street and the alley,” she said, adding the electric department will assist in installing string lights.
The target date to open is Nov. 6, which coincides with Aberdeen Christmas Open House.
Registration is currently open for Dec. 6’s Christmas parade, and there are already floats and entries committed.
Robbins also said a second yoga class through Aberdeen Park and Recreation will be held at 4:45 p.m. on Wednesdays.
There’s an upcoming community volunteer clean up day planned for Oct. 22, and the Bukka White Blues Festival will be held Oct. 8 at Blue Bluff.
