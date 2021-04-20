ABERDEEN – Ward 1 will have a new alderman following results from Tuesday’s special election for the seat. Robert Devaull defeated incumbent Nicholas Holliday.
Holliday received 86 votes, or 45.74 percent, compared to Devaull’s 102 votes, or 54.26 percent.
The special election was the result of Devaull contesting the outcome of last summer’s Democratic primary run-off through an election contest held in Monroe County Circuit Court.
Special Judge Jeff Weill Sr’s order from the case stated here was enough evidence through testimony of voter fraud, irregularities with absentee ballots and disruptions at the polling place to constitute a new election.
Devaull said Tuesday evening he is ready to work with the mayor and board of aldermen to move Aberdeen forward towards progress.
He said last summer’s run-off prompted one of his goals in office is to ensure an easier election process in that people aren’t intimated at the polls.
Devaull could be sworn in as early as Wednesday.
