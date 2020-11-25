ABERDEEN – In January, the Aberdeen School Board was first asked to consider an option for Madison-based Intervest Corp. to purchase the former Aberdeen Middle School building to convert into potential senior living units.
The company’s president, Steven Nail, was seeking to pursue tax credits for the open application period in March in order to do the project, but school board members opted out earlier this year since there wasn’t enough time to work out details.
During Nov. 16’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, Columbus developer Chris Chain spoke on behalf of Intervest, which hopes to pursue the same project in 2021.
Tax credits are sold to investors, and he said there’s a return of 20 percent tax credits federally and 25 percent through the state if they’re fully approved.
“All of these places have just been destroyed, and it’s great that we’re bringing back these old buildings,” Chain said of previous projects. “Intervest Corporation has a niche of taking old high schools that are going to be torn down or fall down after their use and finding a whole new use.”
Built as Aberdeen High School, the building was vacated 10 years ago after asbestos was found, and it hasn’t been used since.
Chain is currently working with Aberdeen Main Street Director Ann Tackett on the Parkway Hotel project and Steve Gaskin on a building alongside South Meridian Street, near the intersection of Commerce, which has the potential of enhancing the aesthetics of the block.
Nail was unable to attend last week’s school board meeting due to an event linked to an Intervest project at the former Hattiesburg High School.
“He utilizes the community and community resources to create different partnerships to bring in to help with these facilities. He really gives the community a role to play in these types of developments and wants it to be very successful,” Chain said.
He presented a proposed site plan and draft option for school board members to consider. Part of Intervest’s proposal included an option to purchase the school’s cafeteria, and school board members asked about options about a new one.
“We need a cafeteria so is he proposing to build a new cafeteria?,” school board president Jim Edwards asked. “We’ve got to have a net neutral cost because we just don’t have the money and we need a new cafeteria. Somehow we’ve got to figure out how to get a cafeteria closer to the elementary school.”
It was noted the school has recently made improvements to the cafeteria, including a new roof and cooling units.
Chain will communicate with Nail to discuss options. The two of them are expected to appear during December’s school board meeting to continue talks.
Classroom business
Principal presentations of the semester so far mixed data with the upsides and downsides of the pandemic.
For the good side, the number of discipline referrals is significantly lower at the schools.
“Discipline is down by over 90 percent because we don’t have as many students in the building,” said Aberdeen Elementary School Principal Kristen Fondren, adding 68 percent of her students are enrolled in the hybrid model and 32 are distance learners. “We’ve had about 14 office referrals so far this school year and at this point last year, we were at over 100.”
Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard added discipline referrals were down at her school too. When asked about student participation, she said hybrid students aren’t as disciplined about completing assignments on days when they’re not in class.
“A lot of virtual students don’t attend Zoom sessions, then they struggle,” she said.
The school is documenting participation thoroughly and has passed that information along to parents.
Aberdeen High School Principal Dr. Dana Bullard said most of her students are coming to school, but engagement levels have posed an issue. Students are virtual three days a week and are in class two days a week.
“We have students who are working. Education should be their first priority, but it’s their second, third or fourth priority because they’re only coming to school 10 hours a week versus 40 hours a week. They’re working full-time and part-time on top of going to school.
“We’re trying to get them to see that they may be making money now but do they want to be doing this next year or do they want to be in college,” Bullard said.
Data reflects poor grades during the first four weeks because students weren’t doing the work they needed to, but the trend is improving.
On a separate topic, she added 67 students took the ACT in October.
“We will have a STAR Student for 2022 who already scored that high. She’s got two of her friends who are chasing her,” Bullard said.
School board member Rodger Scott said the district’s push for more ACT participation is paying off as a level of competitiveness is building among students.
District business
In other business, district superintendent Jeff Clay said each school is developing a plan to deal with social-emotional learning. There will also be a district plan too.
“We’ve had a few tragedies lately so that’s been really good for us to help with that training,” Howard said of her school’s professional development on the subject.
District business manager Latasha Campbell shared three findings from a Fiscal Year ’19 audit, which dealt with Mississippi Public Employees’ Retirement System forms not being filed within five days of re-employment, an economic entry not completed on time and an invoice not paid within 45 days of receipt. After an investigation, it was determined someone dealing with billing at a particular vendor passing away.
Clay said district enrollment decreased slightly to 1,078, according to the latest report. He also said district average daily attendance is 97.73 percent.
During the financial report, Campbell said ad valorem collections for this time of year are higher. Clay also said expenses throughout COVID-19 have been lower for the school district.
Due to holiday schedules, the next school board meetings will be Dec. 17 and Jan. 21.