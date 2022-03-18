NETTLETON – The board of aldermen heard intentions for two potential housing developments March 7 but refrained from taking action in terms of infrastructure and rezoning.
Kurt Spragin and Willie Gladney explained the potential of developing four acres near Gladney Drive for a neighborhood with as many as 28 houses, which will all be uniform in size.
“It’s going to need a road in the middle of it, and we’re not sure if the city would put in this road and sewage in order for us to put in these houses,” Spragin said.
Nettleton city inspector Shane Davis will write a report explaining what assistance the city can offer. He said the size of the potential housing development would require a rezoning from its R-2 status.
John Knowles also addressed his desire to build 10 duplexes on a four-acre space south of BAM! Market. The city’s planning commission previously approved to rezone the property from C-1 to mixed use.
Davis raised a concern about the lack of availability of sewer and water service for the property, and the project would require 300 feet of piping for sewer service and 800 feet for water.
Knowles said an adjoining property owner with 13 acres would like to pursue a similar development. Ward 2 Alderman Jeff Finch made a motion, seconded by Ward 4 Alderman Daniel Lee, to approve the rezoning of the property, but the remainder of the board wanted to table it to allow for more time for research. They did say they are in favor of the development.
“I’m not against progress. We all want progress but we’re supposed to be good stewards of the city and how the money is spent,” said Alderman-at-large Herbert Arnold. “Because we’re good stewards, we need to do our research and not rush into things. I’m not trying to stop the train, but the more information I get, I feel the better decision I can make for not only this board but for the City of Nettleton.”
Finch added rezoning the property doesn’t obligate the city to spend any money.
In a separate zoning-related matter, aldermen approved to adopt the 2018 International Building Code for the city. The city has previously used the 2012 code, which is no longer recognized by the state.
“The biggest change that may come into play here is business classifications,” Davis said, noting increases in maximum occupancy based on square footage. “It acknowledges improvements in fire protection and in fire safety construction.”
He doesn’t foresee any increases in construction costs with the updated code, and it won’t impact renters.
During his input, Davis said he’ll perform a building-by-building inventory this spring throughout the city to identify substandard structures. He’ll update city officials following the effort.
In other business
The board of aldermen approved a special exception to allow for the sale of beer one Saturday a month from April through December, with the addition of the Town Creek Festival. The observed hours for beer sales will be from 4 until 10 p.m.
“If one of the businesses on Main Street, for instance, wants to have an event, they can do it the first Saturday of the month during those months. It won’t be every month,” said city clerk Dana Burcham.
According to the special exception, no alcohol shall be served or sold to someone who has consumed too much and those who have properly purchased beer in a cup shall be allowed to walk and possess it on Young Avenue.
Aldermen approved several upcoming events, including April 16’s Bunny Hop Festival and Civitan Club Easter egg hunt; fireworks to celebrate the Fourth of July, with a date to be determined; the Town Creek pageant Sept. 17; the Town Creek Festival Oct. 1; Light Up Nettleton Nov. 26; and the Christmas parade Nov. 28.
Public works superintendent Bubba Wiygul explained an intention for the city to cease fluoride injections into the water system, which he said has been an approach several water systems have made.
“If I’m not mistaken, we’ve been paying and keeping this running since 2006. I do not and have yet to find anybody that can prove to me that we’re benefiting from it,” he said.
The Mississippi State Department of Health requires for the desire to cease the injections to be included in board minutes ahead of a process to proceed. Mayor Phillip Baulch said in his research, fluoride is beneficial for younger ages leading up to people in their 40s.
A request for the Nettleton Police Department to add an unmarked vehicle to its fleet of eight vehicles died due to no motion being made.
“I don’t think a town our size needs an unmarked car. You need visibility out there. With Facebook and phones, if you get an unmarked car, when you go down the road the first week, everyone’s going to know where that car is,” Arnold said.
Ward 3 Alderman Eric Moore asked twice during the meeting about the mileage on each police car to find clarity on service costs.
Police chief Gary Monaghan said several of the police cars have issues. His department has more vehicles that will soon be in service.
“Once we get these other ones outfitted and set up with all the lights and equipment, we’re going to evaluate what’s out here and surplus the ones that have high maintenance costs,” Baulch said.
In a separate NPD matter, aldermen approved a contract with CivicEye, which is a records management system. The board also approved a contract with Diamond Maps for GIS mapping for utilities.
The board approved to hire Cayce Minich as a full-time police officer.
For the month, the police department had $6,140 in fines and responded to 31 911 calls. The Nettleton Fire Department responded to nine EMS calls, four motor vehicle accidents, five structure fires, 13 grass fires and two vehicle fires for the month.
Aldermen approved to accept a bid from Buddy Collins regarding lawn maintenance for the year. He was the only bidder.