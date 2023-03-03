ABERDEEN – Attempts to pursue tax credits to refurbish a school building not used in more than a decade have not materialized in the past, but there’s renewed interest from a different developer.
During Feb. 23’s meeting of the Aberdeen School Board, Knight Development CEO Holly Knight expressed interest to pursue funding to transform the former Aberdeen Middle School property into 48 housing units, ranging from one- to four-bedroom units.
“We will have constraints, of course, because it’s an affordable housing development. We leverage private money to put into the projects, tax credits and state tax credits, as well as some debt on the property. So we’d have to make applications for those. Unfortunately, we can’t say, ‘Guess what? We can do it,’” she said.
She is prepared to make an offer on the property and would like to work with the district on a ground lease, which would provide control from the district.
Knight Development, which provides affordable housing, has completed more than 4,000 units for workforce, rental and senior housing throughout the southeast and Midwest.
Proposed units for the school building would include programmable thermostats, washers and dryers, energy-efficient appliances and WiFi accessibility.
“We always think that education, family upraising and social acumen always start at home. We want to bring some of those things in the community,” Knight said.
The building was first used as Aberdeen High School, and Knight Enterprise will work to preserve it historically, even with an adaptive use.
In addition to the units in the building, Knight presented a plan with new construction for housing, a community office and a playground on the property. Other Knight Enterprises properties have included clubhouses, gyms and gardens with farmers markets.
Knight mentioned the possibility of joint programs with the school district to use the building’s stage and auditorium.
The school board did not take action on the matter but deferred further discussion with the developer to superintendent Dr. Andrea Pastchal-Smith.
In other business, the school board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar, which will follow its normal schedule. The first day for students is Aug. 7, and the last day of school is May 23, 2024. Graduation will be May 24, 2024.
During his facilities report, district operations director Willie Brandon voiced needs for lighting upgrades at the high school’s softball field and tennis court.
“I submitted a proposal two years ago. For food for thought, we don’t have enough light on the softball field. It’s dangerous to be out in left field with a ball coming towards you,” he said.
School board president Patrick Lockett expressed his concerns about the need for improved lighting throughout the school district.
“My challenge here with all this, of course, is financing. I refer this back to you, Dr. Smith, on a funding prospective,” he said.
She is exploring financing options for lighting upgrades.
Brandon said Aberdeen High School is hosting next year’s Monroe County Tournament in baseball, and there will be needs to prepare.
Football coach Alex Williams also explained building issues at the field house and erosion issues impacting the football field and track that need to be addressed.
“This past summer, we moved our junior high kids into the field house with us. Luckily this year, we’ve had 53 kids sign up for seventh- and eighth-grade football combined and will have about 100 kids in that field house this fall. That’s the most we’ve had since I’ve been here and we want to grow that number but right now, space is going to be an issue,” he said.
School board member Tonny Oliver said the district needs to be equitable in any type of repairs between boys and girls sports.
Also during last week’s meeting, members of the school board were honored for their service through School Board Appreciation Month.
“The energy around this school with our superintendent and the staff during the last 22 months has been outstanding, and I appreciate everything you all have done,” said Mayor Charles Scott before reading a proclamation. “Aberdeen School Board members are strong advocators for public education and are responsible for communicating the needs of the school district to the public and public expectations to the district.”
The district’s counselors were also honored as part of National School Counseling Week, including Sheraton Crosby at Aberdeen Elementary School, Kashia Dowden at Belle-Shivers Middle School and Micah Jackson and Dr. Kenya Topps at Aberdeen High School.
Smith expressed her appreciation to counselors and school board members.
The district's spelling bee winners were also recognized. First-place was Jakylian Doss, second-place was Courniyah Franks, third-place was Quanton Walker, and honorable mention was Stephon Page.
There were also awards given to Aberdeen Elementary School’s third-grade ELA and math classes; Belle-Shivers Middle School’s fifth-grade ELA and sixth- and seventh-grade math classes; and Aberdeen High School’s English II classes through PREPS for achievement in state assessments.
Additionally, the school board approved to rename the Aberdeen Resource Center to the Aberdeen School District Central Office.
