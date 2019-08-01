Back in 1989, Tim Dickerson earned his diploma from Nettleton High School. Thirty years later, he stood on the stage of the BancorpSouth Arena to hand NHS’ graduating class their diplomas.
The NHS alumni returned to Tiger country last year to serve as principal. After less than a year in that position, the Nettleton School Board named him district superintendent to fill the role left by Brian Jernigan.
“It’s special to be superintendent of the school you graduated from. That doesn’t happen very often. It’s pretty special to help the school district out that gave me my education and my whole family their education,” Dickerson said. “I’m thankful the school board gave me the opportunity to lead the district. Mr. Jernigan has helped with the transition.”
He said his connection to the school district will help motivate him even more.
“Growing up here, it’s a pride thing that you once called this place home every day. I want teachers, parents and students to feel as good as I did here,” he said.
Dickerson has held positions at Aberdeen, Hatley, the Advanced Learning Center and Hamilton before taking the NHS principal role.
“It’s been a goal of mine since I got into administration,” he said of being superintendent. “Before then, I was coaching and teaching, and that was my world. Van Pearson got me into administration, and I was working with superintendents after then and thought it was something I could do. I’ve worked one-on-one with coaching and teaching and at a building level as principal. Now I’m seeing the bigger picture. There are a lot of things people don’t see.”