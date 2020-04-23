The coronavirus crisis continues to bring out the good in Monroe County residents willing to give back to people young and old to boost spirits and illustrate the spirit of servitude.
Tending to senior citizens’ needs
For senior citizens purchasing fuel at the Hatley Tiger Food Mart, they can call ahead at 597-2566 to ask an employee to pump it for them.
“As long as they pre-pay, we are pumping the gas for those 65 and over,” said manager Moheeb Alsaidi. “We are also working hard cleaning everything, cleaning the pumps with bleach and the inside all the time as well. We’re trying to be safe, and that’s the only thing we can do.”
Senior citizens who participate in the Young at Heart fitness class at the East Amory and West Amory community centers can still have their workouts while staying safe indoors as instructor Jamica Stallings-James has started having the classes online on Facebook Live.
“I was trying to decide how we could meet and what I could do to help, so I opened up our Facebook page and have been going live every day at 10:30 a.m.,” she said. “It’s very important for them to stay at home, but they love to exercise and we were already missing each other. Some of them were coming up to the point the class got canceled, and that’s how involved they were.”
Stallings-James has more than 60 members in her group and usually at least 30 who join the workout every day.
“It gives them something to do, and they can’t see each other, but they can see me,” she said. “We can communicate on the live, and they can read each other’s comments. It keeps it entertaining.”
On Fridays when the class has been in session, Stallings-James has come up with creative ideas to incorporate, including dressing up in ‘70s attire.
“They really enjoyed that so now it’s like you have to do something every Friday. It gives them something fun to do at least an hour every day,” Stallings-James said. “They are getting their family members involved, with spouses joining. I had one husband who said he has a whole new respect for the group because we really do a lot.”
A joint effort between county and City of Aberdeen officials provided for residents of Monroe Regional Hospital’s Assisted Living to better visit with family members. The Monroe County Road Department provided gravel to fill in a muddy area in front of residents’ windows where family members come to visit.
“They closed this place down where they couldn’t have visitors, but the staff was letting them come to the windows. Cindy Beasley, the nurse in charge, called me to let me know about the mud, and I called [District 3 Supervisor] Rubel West and the road department’s manager Daniel Williams, and we came up with this plan,” said Ward 2 Alderman Doug Stone.
West looks forward to the county board of supervisors working with the Aberdeen and Amory boards of aldermen on similar projects, adding he doesn’t want the senior citizens’ standards of living to be disrupted during the coronavirus crisis.
“I hope we look in more on our elderly and go a little beyond to help,” said Ward 3 Alderman David Ewing.
Stone invites ideas for other volunteer efforts the city and county can elaborate on together to better the community.
Across the way from there, the Care Center of Aberdeen recently coordinated a family parade in front of the building, giving family members of residents the opportunity to parade by, smiling, waving and displaying signs.
The Aberdeen Fire Department also assisted, and the Easter Bunny made an appearance thanks to Halcyon Hospice.
Members of VFW Post #4490 recently cooked 800 chicken leg quarters to compliment potato salad, baked beans and Texas toast for the community, particularly senior citizens and shut-ins. They partnered with Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies who delivered plates to seniors on the agency’s call list.
“We figured a lot of people are in need since money is tight. We had so many people willing to volunteer, we had to turn people away to go with the 10-person limit,” said post commander Anthony Daniels.
People were given their plates curbside.
Looking out for the youth
Amory School District teachers paraded through town in their vehicles March 30 to show their students how much they miss them. West Amory Elementary School Principal Letricia French said a couple of kindergarten teachers got the idea from another school district that excited them.
“They approached me with the idea of doing a neighborhood parade to reach out to their students during this extended time off from school. The entire school jumped on board with it.
“We thought it would be safer for the teachers to be in their vehicles. We wanted to remind our kids that we love them and can’t wait to see them in school again,” French said.
Teachers followed the bus routes through the neighborhoods throughout Amory.
Amory Food Pantry volunteers Tim and Kaye Saltz heard some children were already going stir crazy through the school suspension and decided to add goody bags filled with candy and snacks to boxes handed out to families each week at the food pantry.
Even before retirement, the couple has always had a heart for giving back.
“Life has been good to us. We’ve got to share it some way,” she said.
The two of them are in their 70s and give back in a number of ways. Historically, they have anonymously given away Christmas and birthday presents to children in need, and his woodworking projects have contributed to previous Amory High School stage productions, the Smithville Christmas parade and St. Andrews United Methodist Church. Kaye is a breast cancer survivor, and Tim is a Vietnam War veteran.