AMORY – Amid the recent fall of Afghanistan to Taliban terrorists, former U.S. Marine Dr. Greg Yarbrough and his wife, Kelly, contributed to one success story – being part of a network that helped secure his 2005 deployment translator a flight out of the country.
Greg works at the Monroe County Government Complex as a WIOA career coach through Itawamba Community College and Three Rivers Planning and Development District. For one tour of duty, he was an embedded advisor with the Afghan National Army, and he and Kelly worked diligently through requests to congressional leadership and through social media platforms to find a way for his translator, Daud, to safely get out of the country.
Daud, who has been a U.S. ally for a number of years, left Kabul last week just before Taliban forces stated they weren’t allowing Afghans to evacuate any more.
“The first thing we had to do was to make sure his documentation was inside the wire. In the meantime while we were doing that, we had to make sure the conditions were okay around to see when he needed to jet for the airport,” Greg said late last week.
He explained the enormous influx of Afghans trying to get to the Kabul Airport, adding the risks of dangers Daud faced with the Taliban.
After weighing options, Daud and his family decided the safest approach would be for him to exit the country alone and work to get them out of Afghanistan after he reaches a safe place.
“There are worse things than dying. He’s got his wife, himself and his five kids. He could’ve turned the corner and the Taliban could’ve been there. It’s not like they’ve got rules of engagement,” Greg said.
For the time being, Daud’s family is staying with his brother, who has no affiliation with the United States.
“Daud’s part of a tribe, and it’s a tribal culture over there. He’s going to work through his tribal connections to figure out how much money it’s going to cost to get his family out of Afghanistan,” Greg said.
Daud was at the Kabul Airport for four days before connecting with a U.S. Marine, who helped move him through the process.
“The third day he went out and started making some headway to the gates. We sent him to the north gate first, which was open. He got there and it was a game of Whac-A-Mole and trying to guess a gate for three days until we finally got him to Abbey gate. There were three Taliban checkpoints he had to get through.
“Now the Taliban has had a week and a half to consolidate and congeal to where they’ve got a really firm hold around the airport,” Greg said. “It’s been a game of trying to figure out where they weren’t.”
“He actually got to the terminal, made it through processing and the Marines got him through and got him to the air field. We got a message saying he was good and was set and he was waiting for a flight and we haven’t heard from him in two days. That’s a good thing,” he said last Thursday.
Late on the following day, the Yarbroughs got word Daud made it safely to Germany but were unsure where he would go after then.
Coordinating online
In addition to coordination with local congressional leadership, social media helped provide a boots on the ground role in Daud’s exit from Afghanistan.
“We got him out using informal networks of veterans and military spouses. Military spouses were actually in contact with Marines and Army paratroopers there. They’re using apps like WhatsApp and Signal to talk through messenger,” Greg said. “It’s a case of triangulation. I had my guy on Facebook messenger. He had his name on a sign he was holding. I had a picture, and we forwarded that information. One of the spouse’s husbands happened to be a Marine and went in that part of the wall where he was and went up in a tower until he saw him and we coordinated through those.
“It was a rather complicated game of telephone but it worked. The thing about that network we used it for a little while last night, but then the gates shut down for anybody except anyone with an American passport or Visa. There’s tens of thousands of people stranded now outside of the airport.”
Suicide bombings in Kabul Aug. 26 resulted in numerous injuries and casualties, including U.S. forces, prompting airport gates to be shut down.