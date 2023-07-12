During the Mississippi United Methodist Conference recently held in Tupelo, 189 churches statewide disaffiliated from the UMC members due to what local ministers described as differing religious views and accountability standards. The list included several churches serving Monroe County.
With the Methodist church’s roots dating back to the 1700s, the recent parting of ways by the churches isn’t the first time congregations’ differing visions have led denominational churches on different paths. The United Methodist Church, itself, was formed in 1968 through a merger of The Methodist Church and the Evangelical United Brethren Church, and the founding of the Methodist denomination can be traced back to a lack of interest in affiliating with the Church of England.
“What you see in this divergence is two churches that have two vastly different visions of what we’ve been called to be. One of them desires to be connected to the early days of the Methodist revival – a church that sees people saved and make professions of faith, a church that seeks to transform the world by the preaching, teaching, and living out the Gospel. The United Methodist Church in many ways, just seems to be headed in a direction of affirming the world,” said Bro. Wesley Pepper, minister of Amory First Global Methodist Church, formerly Amory FUMC.
Whereas Hamilton United Methodist Church previously disaffiliated and formed Hamilton Friendship Church, local churches following suit in June also included St. Andrews in Amory, Smithville UMC, Nettleton UMC and Tranquil UMC in Wren.
Disaffiliated churches discerned and completed the process of certification to leave the denomination, which was allowed by a temporary provision in the UMC’s book of discipline.
During the conference, attendees voted on 10 ballots with 18 to 20 churches listed for the disaffiliation. Each church had to receive a simple majority on the vote, and the disaffiliation date went into effect July 1.
“The disaffiliation has been tough and if you say it’s not, you’re not being honest with yourself,” said Bishop Sharma D. Lewis during the session of annual conference. “I’m not blessing them to leave. I’m blessing them to go and be what God has called them to be.”
Pepper’s family roots trace back to the Methodist movement in Mississippi to a time before Mississippi was officially a state, making the disaffiliation tough on him as well.
“I am the son of a United Methodist pastor, the grandson of a United Methodist pastor and I’ve been a United Methodist pastor for 16 years. I love the church, and it is a sad thing to get to the place when you say enough is enough. Fifty years of not holding folks accountable and 50 years of letting people preach and teach whatever they want is just not okay, and it’s time to take a stand for the Lord,” he said.
Jim McClerkan, who pastors both Smithville Methodist Church - A Global Congregation and St. Andrews Methodist Church - A Global Congregation, has faced negatives as far as strained relationships but sees more positives because of the disaffiliations.
"I think it's mainly standing on the word of God. One day, as pastors and teachers, we're going to have to give an account for how we led and what we said," he said. "Overall, it's been a really positive experience and we can do more missions and point our money towards certain missions. It's a win for the pastor, as far as retirement goes."
Following different paths
On a national scale, many of the disaffiliating churches are transitioning into the Global Methodist Church, which Pepper said will come with more accountability for what is preached and taught.
Within the UMC, there are five jurisdictions throughout the United States, acting as the highest levels of accountability and providing regions where bishops are elected.
“If your jurisdiction lets you stray from the doctrine and policy of the United Methodist Church, then you get to do that, and nobody's there to hold you accountable,” Pepper said. “In the late ‘90s and early 2000s, we had a United Methodist bishop, Joseph Sprague, who denied the virgin birth and the bodily resurrection of Jesus. He did not get in trouble, nobody held him accountable. There have been many United Methodist bishops, pastors and laity that have been faithful to the church. However, the refusal to hold all clergy to the same standard is problematic.”
An aim of the UMC’s foundation in 1968 was to provide a common place, regardless of differing views.
“Its goal and hope was to become a big tent church, where there was room for folks to agree and disagree. You might say the birth of the United Methodist Church was an experiment, and the United Methodist Church in America has consistently lost members since 1968,” Pepper said.
The debate of church views of human sexuality was a tipping point throughout the UMC, but Pepper said the bigger picture revolves around interpretations of God’s love.
“Every Methodist pastor that I am acquainted with that has disaffiliated did so after 50 years of our denomination continuing to move a way from biblical orthodoxy, many of us finally said, ‘Enough is enough. We desire to be part of a church that is clear about who Jesus is and we want to be part of a church that is clear about the mission of the church. We’re tired of the fighting, and it’s just time to go.’ Nobody has left solely over the issue of human sexuality,” Pepper said.
“It has become common in some jurisdictions of the United Methodist Church to talk about God’s love as affirming behavior. If you read the New Testament, God’s love is always about doing what’s right for somebody; it is about seeking to do God’s will in someone’s life. What’s right for somebody is not always affirmation. For example, if somebody shows up at your house drinking and driving, patting them on the back and letting them go on their way is not love. Taking the bottle away from them and taking their keys away from them is love,” he added.
A temporary provision
Since 2019, the number of churches disaffiliating from the UMC has increased due to the placement of Paragraph 2553 in the church’s book of discipline, which is the set of rules and regulations every United Methodist Church is bound to follow.
The UMC’s general conference, which is its top legislative body, meets every four years. It produces the church’s book of discipline. A special conference was held in 2019 to help churches deal with issues.
“2553 allows a church to disaffiliate by paying two years of its mission shares, which is the money we pay to the annual conference and it does all types of ministry, and also by paying the unfunded pension liability.” Pepper said.
Churches in Mississippi that have disaffiliated have done so through the temporary provision. There will be one more session of the Mississippi Annual Conference on Dec. 9, which will be the last opportunity for churches to disaffiliate under this option.
Pepper and McClurkan anticipate more churches to disaffiliate later in the year.
Pepper said the financial cost is high to disaffiliate, and several smaller churches don’t have the means. However, going through the process allows churches to maintain property deeds. He said the GMC collects smaller percentages of churches’ earnings compared to the UMC for connectional funding.
“There’s also more freedom for flexibility in how the church wishes to run itself. In the United Methodist Church, there’s a trust cause, which means if the church ceases to be a United Methodist Church, the property and all assets revert back the United Methodist Church. In the Global Methodist Church, the church holds its title and deed. It belongs to the people in the local church.” Pepper said.
Looking back and looking ahead
Many of the churches that disaffiliated from the UMC are transitioning into the Global Methodist Church, while others will be independent congregations or join existing denominations, such as the Congregational Methodist Church or Independent Association of Methodist Churches.
“The Global Methodist Church launched on May 1 of last year, and it resulted in conversations that were held after the 2019 special session of the general conference held in St. Louis, Missouri,” Pepper said. “Orthodox and progressive leaders in the United Methodist Church came together and said, ‘We can’t keep doing this. We are bludgeoning ourselves to death.’ That was really when people started talking about this Orthodox Methodist denomination and began to build it.”
He said there are no absolute standards for UMC or GMC worship services, adding both have churches with modern, contemporary services and also liturgical, high church services.
There are Global Methodist Churches throughout the world, and Pepper said it’s seeking to recapture ideals set forth by John Wesley, who founded the Methodist movement in the 1700s.
“It’s really a reigniting of our Methodist roots,” Pepper said.
Tracing back to Wesley’s days, the Anglican church had separate theological wings that believed in predestination and free will when it comes to being saved. Wesley and his brother, Charles, attended the University of Oxford, where they formed a club providing outreach, prayer and Bible study but were mocked in doing so.
After a failed trip to America, John eventually returned to England and later developed a huge following.
“Because the movement grew so fast in the United Kingdom, he began to send preachers to America. They started preaching and teaching all over the colonies, and people started converting right and left and then we had the American Revolution,” Pepper said. “Wesley realized he had to help them form a denomination.”
He said Methodist Church in America formed because they refused to be a part of the Church of England, which was led by the King of England. British Methodists later chose to disaffiliate from the Anglican church.
