Amory First Global Methodist Church is one of several in Monroe County that recently disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church during its annual conference in Tupelo.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

During the Mississippi United Methodist Conference recently held in Tupelo, 189 churches statewide disaffiliated from the UMC members due to what local ministers described as differing religious views and accountability standards. The list included several churches serving Monroe County.

