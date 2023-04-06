Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties will be closed Sunday, April 9 in observance of a faith-based holiday. The centers will reopen Monday, April 10.
Regular hours of operations are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays at the following locations:
Carroll County: J.Z. George High School, 900 George St., Carrollton, MS 38947
Humphreys County: Humphreys County Library, 105 Hayden St., Belzoni, MS 39038
Monroe County: Monroe County Government Complex, 1619 Highway 25, Amory, MS 38821
Sharkey County: Heritage Manor, 431 West Race St., Rolling Fork, MS 39159
DRCs are a central location where survivors can speak with specialists from FEMA, the state of Mississippi, U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and other state and federal agencies that are available.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi and West
Tennessee, including the following areas, in East Arkansas,
Crittenden, Lee AR, Phillips and St. Francis. In North
Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma,
DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola,
Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah,
Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton
TN, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood,
Henderson, Madison, McNairy and Shelby.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&