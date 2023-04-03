The state of Mississippi and FEMA opened a Disaster Recovery Center at the Monroe County Government Complex, located at 1619 Hwy 25 in Amory to help survivors of the March storms and tornadoes with their recovery.
Center hours are 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday – Saturday and 1 until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Recovery specialists from FEMA, the state and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) are at the centers to help with FEMA applications, answer questions and provide referrals to resources.
If you have losses from the March storms and your primary residence is in Monroe County, you are eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance. At a Disaster Recovery Center, you can:
• Apply for FEMA assistance.
• Check the status of your FEMA application.
• Get information on FEMA rental assistance and funding for other basic needs.
• Get help understanding a FEMA eligibility letter and how to appeal.
• Receive referrals to agencies or organizations that may provide help FEMA cannot offer.
• Meet with a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) representative.
• Meet with representatives from state agencies.
• Meet with FEMA mitigation specialists about protecting your home and property from future natural disasters.
Appointments are not necessary to visit a center.
Tornado survivors in Monroe County can visit any center for help.
It is not necessary to go to a center to apply to FEMA. Homeowners and renters in the six counties can call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App to apply.
