JACKSON – FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will open Friday, Sept. 27 in Warren and Lowndes counties to provide one-on-one assistance to Mississippians affected by the storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding which occurred from Feb. 22 to March 29, 2019.
Recovery specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Small Business Administration and other state, federal and volunteer agencies will provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors complete or check the status of their applications.
The Disaster Recovery Center location for Warren County is: Vicksburg Mall 3505 Pemberton Square Blvd, Suite 25 Vicksburg, MS 39180.
The Disaster Recovery Center location for Lowndes County is: East Columbus Gym 222 Lawrence Drive Columbus, MS 39702.
The hours for both facilities are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The centers will be closed on Sundays.
Before visiting a recovery center, residents are asked to register online at DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-FEMA (3362).