ABERDEEN – During April 20’s Aberdeen School Board meeting, district superintendent Jeff Clay said administrators are in talks about a potential remediation plan to make up time lost due to school suspension.
On that subject, school board president Jim Edwards asked if there’s any discussion on starting school back earlier than planned.
“Right now, unless the legislature does something, that’s a local decision. If we chose to start earlier, I don’t see why it would be an issue,” Clay said. “Our last day of class was March 6. Right now, we’re scheduled to start back August 6. If we started that day, it’d be five months to the day that kids have not been in a traditional classroom setting. You add the spring slide to the summer slide, and we’d have to really accelerate and get as much enrichment and remediation to grow our students.”
He has been in early discussion with principals about an aggressive remediation program, which would require board approval due to extending teacher contracts. Several questions in need of answers include when it would begin and which students would come back early.
On a separate topic, Clay said schools are poised to receive funding through the CARES Act, adding the district plans to use any funds received to update technology such as devices and WiFi hotspots for students.
“The federal government allocated right at $30 billion for education. Public education is going to get around 43 percent,” he said. “They have not provided guidance for the CARES Act. I don’t know if we’re going to qualify for it or if we’re going to get it. It’s based on 75 percent of our Title I allocation, which is $450,000 to $475,000.”
The district also applied for a USDA rural grant for distance education, which would require a 15 percent match. If awarded, the district would use the funds to equip six classrooms for distance learning.
Edwards asked how decreased taxes for the City of Aberdeen would impact the district’s Fiscal Year ‘20-’21 budget. Clay is asking principals and administrators for a 10 percent reduction in requests to build a leaner budget.
School board members approved a resolution approving administrative leave for all district employees for the remainder of the school year. The board also approved a request to seek proposals for bus transportation services.