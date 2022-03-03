ABERDEEN – A report for not only an aerospace sciences academy but also a partnership with Delta State University in terms of aviation piqued the Aberdeen School Board’s interest Feb. 22.
“We have the benefit of a robust Air Force JROTC program already. That has really put us ahead of the game with the development of how an aerospace science academy is concerned,” said Aberdeen High School JROTC instructor Maj. Allen Williams. “Truth be told, no one else in the state is pushing this agenda; we’re the lead dog.”
During a presentation to the school board in January, Williams said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carey Wright wants aerospace science academies in the state’s high schools, and Aberdeen could be the first.
He recently visited the Central Florida Aerospace Academy and during last week’s meeting shared a list of its curriculum including avionics, unmanned flight systems and aerospace science.
“Employment in the aerospace industry is expected to grow faster than any other industry in this country in the timeframe between 2019 and 2029,” he said, adding starting positions in avionics, which deals with the electronic systems of aircraft, offer pay in the $60,000 per year range.
District superintendent Jeff Clay said the aerospace science academy is an attainable goal that could enrich students. He added Aberdeen is in a good place geographically with the proximity of airports, Golden Triangle aerospace industries and the Columbus Air Force Base.
School board secretary Patrick Lockett asked how many students could qualify if the program was currently available, and Williams said all 54 JROTC cadets who would automatically qualify.
“I hear stories anecdotally from other kids like, ‘So and so has a drone and does these things on the side’ but for whatever reason, they don’t want to be part of the JROTC. Aerospace science allows us to reach into that pool of students as well.
“There are several families associated with the Civil Air Patrol in Tupelo who have homeschool kids in the Aberdeen community, and they have an interest in being in JROTC. The Mississippi High School Activities Association does not allow homeschool kids to participate in any other activity but JROTC,” Williams said.
He said the school district is close to having a formalized memorandum of understanding to be signed with Delta State University for dual-enrollment courses beginning this fall.
He said knowledgeable local professionals could be adjunct professors in lieu of students having to take online college courses.
School board president Jim Edwards asked about the need for funding and personnel for the aerospace sciences academy, and Clay said a strategy can be reviewed and presented for the March school board meeting. Lockett proposed the idea of a special-called meeting before then if needed.
In other business
During last week’s meeting, Belle-Shivers Middle School was recognized for a PREPS Growth Award for eighth-grade English Language Arts, thanks to teacher Jennifer Sykes.
“It was particularly a proud moment for us because our eighth-grade ELA teacher is a first-year teacher. We’re proud of Ms. Sykes for achieving this goal,” said Belle-Shivers Middle School Principal Karen Howard.
The school board approved a modification to the ’21-’22 school calendar to accommodate for a COVID-19 makeup day. The last day for students will now be May 26, which is a 60 percent day, and the last day for teachers is May 27.
The district was closed Jan. 14 due to the number of COVID-19 cases.
During public comment, LuEllen Childress expressed her appreciation for Clay ahead of his effective resignation date of June 30. She recently conducted a survey among 12 present and former employees about the three best things about working with him.
“There were a few things said like, ‘He has a plan. He’s so approachable.’ The thing that everyone said was, ‘If it’s going to help our students, he will be behind you 100 percent.’ I think that is something that deserves recognition,” she said.
The school board approved principal recommendations of Lauren Fondren at Aberdeen Elementary School and Tracy Fair at Aberdeen High School. Howard will be retiring.
Bill Whittle of JBHM Architects spoke in general about a recent lighting survey of all campuses. He said there are already poles and fixtures on buildings available, but some are not in operation.
“Our recommendation at minimum is to replace the existing lamps on the poles with an LED fixture. It will be a lot better light and more light,” he said.
The estimate for the project is approximately $360,000. He also mentioned an option for upgrading lighting at all athletics facilities, saying the total of all improvements would be between $1.6 and $1.7 million.
No action was taken, but school board members will review the study.
Last week’s meeting was postponed from Feb. 17 due to the chance of severe weather. Clay recognized board members for School Board Member Week, which was Feb. 13-19.
The district’s enrollment report for January indicated 1,033 students and as far as finances, the district’s ending balance was $5,585,658.26.