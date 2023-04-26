Of 1,906 homes sustaining damage in Mississippi through March 24-25’s storms, 1,476 were in Monroe County, according to Mississippi Emergency Management Agency information.
The windshield assessment for Monroe County indicated 152 homes were destroyed, 313 had major damage, 267 had minor damage, and 744 were affected.
While some victims of March 24’s tornado have moved in with family members, others are living in hotel rooms or have taken advantage of a Red Cross shelter.
"Our biggest need is housing. It's not as much about the funding of it. It's finding it," said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson.
With a lack of availability of places to stay, there’s no easy answer as to how the general public can help with the current housing crisis.
March 24’s EF-3 tornado added more difficulties to an atypical housing market.
“Rental property in Monroe County was hard to get before the tornado. People who were renting weren’t letting go of their properties. A lot had long-term renters and didn’t want to give them up. With people thinking about selling, a few are putting properties back on the market. There hasn’t been much on the market,” said Stacy Forbus, a real estate agent with Amory Realty.
The lack of housing locally isn’t out of the ordinary, from the standpoint of outside agencies’ experiences with natural disasters.
“Often times, when a place like this gets hit, apartments, hotels and rental houses were hit too or they get filled up fast. It’s tough to find a place. If people have family or friends within a reasonable proximity, they can stay with them or go to the next town and rent a house or apartment. Living conditions aren’t limited to hotels,” said Troy York, Federal Emergency Management Agency media relations specialist.
Samaritan's Purse is offering a mobile home replacement program for residents who owned mobile homes or single-family homes destroyed by the tornado.
Damaged homes must have been their primary residence, and homeowners must be able to afford all taxes and utilities; be willing to use available FEMA funds or insurance money to assist with the purchase if applicable; agree to credit and background checks; and keep and live in the mobile home for five years.
For more information, call (828) 588-4663 or email adixon@samaritan.org.
As of early last week, York was not aware of any plans for modular housing to be made available in Monroe County for people displaced by the tornado. However, there are FEMA programs available to reimburse people who are renting or living in hotels. It cannot provide rental assistance already being provided by insurance companies but can help after the period granted by insurance companies expires.
Out of sorts
Several areas throughout Monroe County in the tornado’s more than 30-mile path look uninhabitable. Some areas where homes once stood have been completely cleared to the surface. Some homes that appear to be okay aren’t structurally safe to live in or serviceable for electricity.
“I feel like this isn’t me and this hasn’t happened. I feel like I’m just existing. I’m thankful to be alive, and there’s a purpose for me to be here,” said Yvonne Hayes, whose home of six years alongside Brown Street in Amory will have to be demolished.
Since the tornado, she has alternated staying with a son and daughter in Fulton and Aberdeen. As of last week, she was waiting on furniture for a one-bedroom apartment she was able to secure in Amory.
“I’m going to stay here in Amory. I just don’t know what I’m going to do. I’ve got six months to figure it out and I’m going to take six months,” she said.
Residents of Amory’s Moore Manor were given letters through HUD stating they had to find other living arrangements by April 26. Federal and state officials last week, however, were trying to assist.
“We have resources through FEMA and the Red Cross. It’s hard to get the resources going. It’s hard for us to find housing immediately, especially with me having two small children. Just having faith in God is what I have, and I’ll continue having faith in God in hopes we will get the resources we need as quick as we need them,” said Carla Robinson, who was able to remain in her apartment following the tornado since it wasn’t damaged.
Blue tarps cover up roofs of upstairs units, which were significantly damaged.
Robinson has family in the area, but they don’t have the space she and her children need.
“That’s the problem with most of us is we don’t have actual family and friends to go and stay with. This happened in a blink of an eye and who was expecting this?,” she said.
Gloria McGee’s mobile home alongside White Rock Road in Egypt sustained major damage, including being shifted from its blocks, busted water pipes, damaged living room walls and a steel rod flung through a bathroom wall.
While the damage seems minimal, her insurance adjuster said it’s a total loss. Because of damage, it is not serviceable with electricity and last week, she was cleaning out spoiled food from her refrigerator and deep freezer, amid the stench odor and onset of flies.
“I’m lucky because I’ve got brothers and sisters I can live with,” McGee said, adding she is currently living in Hamilton with her sister. “This is a big disruption. The place I was working at shut down and I got sick and I’m waiting on disability. Right now, I don’t have an income. It’s hard.”
As of early last week, she was waiting on her insurance payment. She hopes to be able to build a home on her property instead of purchasing another mobile home if there’s enough reimbursement.
Renter beware
In the aftermath of the tornado, online scammers have tried taking advantage of displaced families. Forbus said with several of her listings, people have posted pictures of homes that are for sale claiming they’re available for rent.
“They’ll say, ‘Send $650, and it will be yours.’ It’s a scam. No realtor will ever ask for money over PayPal or through CashApp,” she said.
She urges everyone to question rental postings and to consult with a local realtor if there are any doubts.
Forbus also encourages people to consult with local realtors about the potential of being homeowners. They can guide them through the process and connect them with lenders to weigh options.
Ways of assistance
While the deadline to register for FEMA assistance, for both homeowners and renters, is May 25, people are urged to apply as soon as possible. The agency offers financial support for a number of needs, including temporary housing expenses.
Additionally, the Small Business Administration offers home disaster loans, and the application filing deadline is also May 25.
As of last week, the state and the American Red Cross were assisting 533 citizens with food and lodging in 37 hotels throughout Mississippi following the storms. Anyone still in need of shelter should call 1-800-RedCross (1-800-733-2767).
The county’s disaster recovery center, which offers several resources, is located at the Monroe Government Complex, located at 1619 Hwy. 25 N in Amory. It is open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from 1 until 6 p.m. Sundays.
“If you have expenses for alternate living, such as a hotel, apartment, rental house or even if you’re renting a room at a family member or friend’s home, go the disaster recovery center. People need to bring proof, like receipts and rental agreements. FEMA does expect people to use funds for what they’re meant for and they do audits. If funds are found to be misspent, there are penalties involved,” York said.
As of early last week, storm survivor assistance through both FEMA and the Small Business Administration surpassed $12 million statewide in Monroe, Carroll, Humphreys, Montgomery, Panola and Sharkey counties.
While some people may have registered for FEMA assistance online or by calling the agency’s toll-free number, applicants should visit the disaster recovery center for one-on-one consultation and be sure to bring documentation of damage, such as photographs.
Several homeowners and renters who register with FEMA are referred to the SBA, and they should apply for loans as soon as possible. Some FEMA grants depend on the outcome of a loan application.
SBA offers low-interest and long-term loans with no payments or interest for 12 months. There is no cost to apply and no obligation to accept the loan. If SBA doesn't approve one's home application, the applicant may be referred to FEMA's other needs assistance program.
York also reminds FEMA applicants who were denied of the opportunity to appeal the agency’s decision.
“We urge people to read the entire letter. It may be something as simple as a missing telephone number. The letter explains a way to appeal FEMA’s decision,” he said.
Additionally, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is making mortgage insurance available for storm survivors rebuilding homes damaged by the tornado.
“I know a lot of people who lost everything don’t have the internet, but they should reach out to a local realtor, who can help them sign up for assistance,” Forbus said.
She stressed a positive message for the future as the county rebuilds from the tornado.
“We will be back stronger and better than ever. We’ve got to be patient. It’s going to take some time,” Forbus said.
Regardless of what efforts materialize to meet immediate housing needs and how long it will take for people’s living situation to normalize, Robinson is also among those remaining positive.
“I believe with the faith in God and strength and resources, we’ll be okay. It’s going to take some time, but we’ll get there,” she said.
