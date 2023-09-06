TUPELO – Amory won 51-19 against Saltillo Aug. 31 for its first of three home games being played this season at Tupelo High School’s Renasant Field.
This season, the school, city and local businesses are offering a warm welcome to the Amory Panthers, who are displaced due to March 24’s EF-3 tornado, and those close to the football program expressed their appreciation.
“There’s been a lot of community support all around in our county, and we’re very thankful that Tupelo has lent its hand to help us in every way possible. We’re thankful that they have artificial turf, so that probably allows the transition to happen a little bit easier. It was good to go over there and play in the jamboree against them. Not only have they been supporting us, we got to play them too, so that was good. I think both teams got some good stuff done, and we accomplished what we needed to. We’re looking forward to representing Amory and all the people that are supporting us,” said Amory coach Brooks Dampeer ahead of the game.
The City of Tupelo placed Amory flags alongside Main Street, and local fans were met with banners at Tupelo High School. Additionally, several different businesses have hosted fundraising efforts, provided for commemorative T-shirts and covered the cost of pre-game meals, game security and cleanup after the games.
Dampeer said all the support makes for a morale boost and smoother transition following the tornado.
“It’s a tough time, but the people that are just trying to help are making things a lot smoother. We appreciate the administration, the mayor, Coach (Ty) Hardin, the athletic director Mr. (Jason) Miller and the superintendent. We’re grateful to be playing there,” Dampeer said.
The support level resonates with student-athletes also.
“It feels amazing and shows how together we are as a state. When we played them and watched them at home, it was still love and support. Everyone comes from different areas and backgrounds, and it feels amazing to know that everyone cares about each other when something happens and somebody needs help,” said Amory senior linebacker Nathaniel Walker.
In addition to support for the football team, THS’ Band Boosters recently presented a check to the Amory High School Band Boosters from proceeds raised during Tupelo’s spring band concert.
“The Tupelo Band Boosters has been a Godsend to let us use their facilities. Me and [Amory Band Booster President] MeChele [Wall] went up there during the jamboree to kind of get a feel for the layout, because they are letting us have full access to their facilities for our home games. The concession stands are our main source of funds for our band, so we are just grateful that we have the opportunity to make some money for our kids this year,” said Robin Adams, who helps with Amory’s band boosters.
Amory and Tupelo’s high school football programs have a longstanding relationship, which dates back to 1913, when they first played each other. Through the years, they have faced each other more than 60 times.
Aug. 18’s jamboree against the two teams ended in a 20-7 victory for the Golden Wave.
“The jamboree against Tupelo was really good, and they have a great venue and a great surface. I thought our kids enjoyed it too. We got off to a good start and held them the first four series and had a chance to score on them. It would’ve been big to take the lead, but we didn’t execute all the way. But again, it was good to be there, and we had an overall good day. We look forward to going back there and calling it home. I think it does a lot of good that we’ve already played there one time. Tupelo’s going to let us dress in their weight room, which is a big, nice open facility. They took us around there and showed us everything, so we’re really encouraged to be working with them,” Dampeer said.
During the jamboree, Walker had a big game by recording a pick six, which made for even more early season senior memories.
“I love playing on turf and playing in front of some of the biggest stands that I've seen besides the time that we went to state. It was just a nice feeling. Seeing everyone in the crowd, too, felt amazing and made everything feel like home. I’m so excited to play there some more,” he said.
Looking ahead, Amory will play at Tupelo again Sept. 28 against Tishomingo County for homecoming and Oct. 20 against Ripley for senior night.
“We have three dates at Tupelo this year to call it home. After Saltillo, we’ll have homecoming, which will be a Thursday mid-season game against Tishomingo County. Then we have Ripley, which should be a pretty big division game with postseason implications on it late in the year. They’ll be Game 9 for us on the schedule, so hopefully, we’ll have some good weather by then,” Dampeer said.
Speaking on behalf of the Panthers, Walker is confident for the two remaining home games, even though they’re being played half an hour away from Amory.
“We’re going into our next few games at Tupelo with the mindset to dominate. We want to show the people why Tupelo gave us their field and make it worth their money and trip every time,” he said.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.