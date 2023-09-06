djr-2023-09-01-sport-amory-feature-arp2

Amory head football coach Brooks Dampeer talks with team in the north endzone on Tupelo High School's Renasant Field before taking on Saltillo on Thursday night.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – Amory won 51-19 against Saltillo Aug. 31 for its first of three home games being played this season at Tupelo High School’s Renasant Field.

