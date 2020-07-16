ABERDEEN – Long before Amory’s Highway 25 bypass opened, there was a lingering question as to what to call the pre-existing stretch of highway from Highway 278 on through Becker.
During July 6’s board of supervisors meeting, District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey answered that question as he reported on a meeting he had with Amory Mayor Brad Blalock about the future identity of the portion of road. It will be known as Highway 125.
“Our concern is what would be easiest for [Monroe County 911 Director] Donna Sanderson,” Richey said of the renaming process. “We couldn’t call it Old 25 because there already is an Old 25.”
There is no timetable at this point when the new designation will be in place, according to Richey. He cited all the address-related modifications for residences and businesses alongside the road would have to be made through Sanderson’s office.
“She’s got a lot to do to make it happen,” Richey said.
In other business, supervisors reappointed Blalock to another term on the Three Rivers Planning and Development District Board of Directors.
Blalock said later he was asked during his first term as mayor to serve on the board as did his predecessor, Howard Boozer, was appointed.
“We meet quarterly to discuss planning and development projects and strategy for the district, vote on budgetary items, review and approve small business loan requests, review community assistance requests and other items inherent in the function of services provided by the organization,” he said.