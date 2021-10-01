ABERDEEN – During Sept. 24’s board of supervisors meeting, District 3 Supervisor Rubel West passed along a concern from one of his constituents regarding a dog complaint. He brought up a similar complaint from a Rye Road resident at a recent supervisors meeting.
The more recent complaint was about a neighbor with 12 to 15 dogs, and one of them attacked his wife.
“His biggest frustration is they’re raising these dogs and not keeping their food and water out, so they have to come over to his house to try to find something to eat, and it causes scuffles with his dog,” said county road manager Daniel Williams.
West also said there’s a pack of dogs roaming the neighborhood on Old Columbus Road, asking if the county has any authority.
“If they’re vicious, you can’t,” said board president Joseph Richardson.
West added District 4 Supervisor Fulton Ware has received complaints about dogs in his district too.
Also during his input, West requested approval to donate $2,000 to the Cross of Monroe County project from his rural recreation account. He also challenged the other supervisors to make donations. District 2 Supervisor B.R. Richey and Ware each donated $2,000, and District 5 Supervisor Hosea Bogan donated $500 from rural recreation funds for the project.
Richardson said he would make a donation if he still had any funds left but he recently donated $5,000 from his rural recreation fund for a project at Smithville’s Rod Brasfield Park.
In other business, supervisors approved a pre-application for a project involving LED lights for the runway and taxiway at the Monroe County Airport.
“It’s a $333,000 application grant from the FAA. Your share would be 2.5 percent, or $16.000,” said James Woodall of Cook Coggin Engineers.
Richardson said the money would be used from the airport’s aviation gas account.
Board attorney David Houston updated the board on a solid waste fee assessment. During its previous meeting, supervisors held a due process hearing regarding a delinquent garbage bill concern of Cheryl Johnson.
She and her husband purchased property in 2012, and there was a mobile home on adjourning property at the time, which was ultimately deeded to her after the resident moved. She received a solid waste bill for the mobile home earlier this year.
“After the meeting, [county tax collector] Alysia [Wright] told me that mobile home was removed from the tax roll in 2014, which was the generator of solid waste charges,” Houston said.
After talking with a Three Rivers Planning and Development District representative, the bill was greatly reduced.
Supervisors approved to reappoint Gwen Blake to the Lift Board of Directors.
Supervisors also approved to disburse avails of Fiscal Year ‘20-’21 for the Sipsey River, Splunge, Cason and Wren fire protection districts.
The board approved travel for veteran services officer Jason Sullivan to attend training in Biloxi.