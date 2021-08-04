School district officials took action and continued discussions regarding their COVID-19 safety measures for the ‘21-’22 school year, which begins this week for Monroe County students.
As of late last week, the Aberdeen School District was the only local district requiring masks for all students, faculty and staff for the beginning of the school year.
“After carefully monitoring the rising positive cases of COVID-19 and seeking input from multiple stakeholders, the Aberdeen School District will start the 2021-2022 school year requiring students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear face coverings in all school buildings and buses. We will continually monitor the number of COVID-19 cases and will review our mask mandate after the first four weeks of school (Labor Day) to determine if we can lift the face-covering mandate at that time. We also encourage all unvaccinated eligible students and adults (ages 12 and above) to get vaccinated,” district superintendent Jeff Clay said in a statement released last week.
Following an executive session July 26, the Amory School Board approved a motion to uphold Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) guidelines pertaining to prevention and control of COVID-19 for the upcoming school year.
The motion included the potential of changing them at superintendent Ken Byars’ discretion after bringing recommendations back to the school board depending on conditions.
“I think the best course of action always in our public school setting is to listen to what this group says about our health,” he said, noting his personal feelings and opinions don’t matter.
Stressing student safety is important, school board member Leslie Wise voted against, also stating she believes parents should have choice.
School board members said they consulted with medical personnel about precautionary measures ahead of the meeting.
“I asked a doctor her own personal thoughts, and she went into scientific data as far as all the cases but did tell me this. She said, ‘With this variant that’s going around right now, she said if my daughter’s not vaccinated now, then it’s shame on you because the ones that are 12 and under are not necessarily going to be as severely affected but they can spread it to the teenagers who can have more difficult cases,” said school board member Jimmy Ann Ray.
The Amory School Board also approved a recommendation for Caretime Medical Clinic to participate in the adopt-a-school program to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to teachers, school employees, volunteers and students 12 and older who request one.
Ray asked if there would be any question about children being vaccinated without their parents’ consent.
“There’s a whole protocol, and we’re not going to vaccinate somebody who does not have the right permission. It’s like we would talk to a parent in any other situation. We would be triple sure before that happens,” Byars said.
Neither the school nor the parents pay for the service.
Monroe County Superintendent of Education Brian Jernigan updated the Monroe County School Board July 30 on its safe return plan, which includes continued sanitizing of buses and buildings and efforts supporting students’ mental and emotional well-being.
“We have to in good faith adopt the guidelines. I’ve had calls from parents asking if we’re going to require testing in our schools – absolutely not. However, with us having some nurse practitioners on our campuses, if a child is suspected of having COVID and the parent consents, we have access to those tests if we can rule it out or test positive,” he said.
An overview of state guidelines
The MSDH guidelines include several points, including when fully vaccinated, students can return to activities they participated in prior to the pandemic and no masks are required for fully vaccinated people while indoors in school settings.
“Masks should be worn indoors and in school settings by all individuals age 2 and older who are not fully vaccinated. Masks are not recommended for fully vaccinated individuals, though schools may consider universal masking of all students, teachers and staff as an additional layer of protection,” Byars said in reading an excerpt.
All eligible students, teachers and staff 12 years of age and older should receive COVID-19 vaccination, according to the guidelines.
As far as physical distancing, guidelines state schools should maintain rules of at least three feet of distance for students in classrooms, combined with indoor mask wearing of those not fully vaccinated to reduce transmission.
Last school year, if a COVID-19 test confirmed a student was positive, he or she, along with anyone who had close contact within six feet for 15 minutes or longer within a 24-hour period, was identified.
“As you know, with many cases, it’s hard to keep six feet in the classroom. A lot of kids change classes so sometimes we would have 20 students affected by one positive case and have to go home for 10 days,” Byars said.
Last school year, there were more than 1,200 people in the Amory School District who missed school due to either being positive or having to go home due to close contact.
“That had a negative impact on student achievement. We learned kids do not learn at home like they do at school. Being at school is the best place for students to be educated,” he said.
The guidelines state anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 should be excluded from the school setting and remain home in isolation for 10 days from the onset of symptoms and remain fever-free for 24 hours.
“Basically, if you’re positive, you’ve got to go home for 10 days. Plain and simple,” Byars said.
Schools will continue contact tracing.
Through the guidelines, fully vaccinated individuals in close contact with an infected person do not have to quarantine or get tested unless they develop symptoms. People who tested positive for COVID-19 within the past three months and recovered do not have to quarantine or be tested again as long as they don’t develop symptoms.
In K-12 indoor classroom settings, unvaccinated individuals within three to six feet of infected students do not have to quarantine if both students were wearing masks.
“Last year, it didn’t matter if you had a mask on. If you were within six feet, you had to go home. According to this, if the infected person and the people around them are wearing a mask, only the infected person has to go home,” Byars said.
Jernigan told Monroe County School Board members Mississippi State Department of Health were meeting at the same time as the board meeting, and some of the state guidelines could potentially change.
“There are some things we have to follow. There are some things we have a decision in it and when some of those requirements come out, we don’t have a choice,” said school board member Tracey Cockerham.
In a related matter, the Monroe County School Board approved for a virtual learning application for only students with documented medical need such as a compromised immune system or a family member with a compromised immune system. Virtual learning is not an option outside of these conditions.
Public input
During the Monroe County School Board meeting, three individuals had questions regarding COVID-19-related items.
Erin Reeves asked for clarity about instances when someone gets sick in a group involving students wearing masks and not wearing masks. She asked who determines who will have to be quarantined. Jernigan said whichever school official tasked to observe particular groups would make the determination.
In a general question, Terry Dill asked if the school board holds itself to the same standards of the handbook, which board president Linda Bickerstaff answered by saying members go by a code of conduct. Dill also asked if a mandate or recommendation is law.
“My phone is blowing up right now on this one question that if the state department of health is recommending that all schools require masks, whether you’re vaccinated or not, are school districts following that law passed last year that you are immune from liability if you put forth a good faith effort to follow the guidance of the state department of health?,” said board attorney Jim Keith. “There is a real question whether or not if you’d have immunity whether you require masks if the state department of health says you should require a mask.”
Cockerham and school board member Chris Markham said COVID-19 issues have created the need for additional meetings and outreach to members of the community for input.
“In good faith, we’re trying to do the best each and every one of you would do in the same situation,” Cockerham said. “We want what’s best for the school as much as you do.”
Jason Keeton asked the school board about COVID-19 leave for teachers, but it was explained that allowance through the government is set to expire soon.
During public comments of the Amory School Board meeting, parents expressed their support of parents’ choice as far as mask usage, adding they will support the school board’s decision.
Bill Johnson, who is a school bus driver and substitute teacher for the district, explained he takes care of two elderly parents.
“We actually just had a doctor’s appointment for my father, and his doctor said these words exactly, ‘The new variant really scares me. I think we’re going to see so much more of it in the hospitals and the nursing homes. It effects three classifications of people – underlying conditions, kids and older adults,’” he said.
He took the majority of last year off from driving a school bus until he could be vaccinated out of precaution for him and his parents.
Jernigan noted during Monroe County’s meeting his district is facing a shortage on bus drivers, with some who resigned out of COVID-19 concerns. Other reasons include moves and retirements.