AMORY – Diversicare Admissions Director Kathy Parks announced an addition to the facility’s staff that not all nursing homes offer.
“Any time a doctor can’t get here, we now have our own in-house certified nurse practitioner,” she said.
Angela “Blake” Thomas joined Diversicare’s staff Aug. 7 to provide in-house services that may help a resident to avoid an ambulance ride to the hospital.
Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of North Alabama and went on to earn her master’s degree from Walden University in Minneapolis.
The Tupelo native works for Diversicare through the third-party provider, Provider Health Services.
“My mission is to improve the quality of life for our geriatric residents,” she said.
Thomas has 10 years experience as a registered nurse and more than six years of service as a nurse practitioner, providing triage service for residents to stabilize them and maximize their recovery from an unexpected event.
“We hope to be able to fix the problem before it has to be referred. We endeavor to be more proactive than reactive,” she said.