AMORY – While law enforcement continues to investigate the Aug. 12 homicide that claimed the life of former business owner Judy Baxter, DNA in the case has been processed and developed as part of the investigation.
According to a press release via the Amory Police Department’s Facebook page, the DNA is of an unknown person, but the profile has been entered into the national database for comparison.
As of Dec. 28, no suspects have been identified in the case.
“We are currently comparing known DNA of the victim's relatives for exclusion, which is a common process to make sure the recovered DNA wasn't a cross contamination. We are working with the District Attorney's office and the Mississippi Department of Public Safety on ways to identify the DNA or narrow down the possibilities of the owner's profile,” the press release stated.
Baxter was a well-known active member of the community who previously owned Amory Lawn & Pool Services.
The homicide took place at her residence alongside 12th Avenue N, and multiple agencies throughout the nation have been involved in the case.
“The investigation will continue, and all information and evidence will continue to be investigated. This
case, as with any case, will continue up to a conviction of the person or persons responsible. We ask that as you hear of this developing information in the case that you leave all conspiracies, hearsay, rumors and gossip to a deaf ear. We also ask for respect as we walk the fine line between case integrity and transparency,” the press release stated.
Also in the press release, the APD thanked the Mississippi Department of Public Safety for continued support in the investigation and also the several people who trusted the process of the investigation while maintaining its integrity.
Anyone with any information can contact the Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-530-7151 or the Amory Police Department at 256-2676.