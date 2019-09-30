GREENWOOD SPRINGS – A domestic dispute Sunday evening led to a shooting death, according to Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley.
The incident, which claimed the life of 28-year-old Eddie Hester, happened at a residence alongside Splunge Road.
According to the press release, Gurley said a family member living at the same residence of Hester called 911 to advise of the shooting. The call came in at 6:23 p.m.
Gurley said when Monroe County deputies arrived, they found Hester deceased.
The family member who called 911 was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.
Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight said an arrest has been made, and the case is still under investigation. The name and charge have not been released yet.
According to Gurley, Hester’s body will be sent for an autopsy at the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office in Pearl.