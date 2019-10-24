Editor’s note: This story is the fourth of a regular series focusing on public misconceptions dealing with law enforcement and the process agencies go through with their jobs
Human emotions can be fickle and to that matter, emotionally driven instances can lead to volatile calls for law enforcement. Domestic dispute and domestic violence cases are common for any agency, and each case could be different.
“You’re dealing with people’s emotions. Sometimes it’s over children, and you have that emotional aspect of it. It may deal with a bad marriage,” said Monroe County Interim Sheriff Curtis Knight. “When you pull up, you don’t know the mindset if there’s a problem there and find out some guy is totally out of his mind and enraged. You’ve got that split second to make a decision how to approach the guy or the woman.”
too often
Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long said domestic calls are nearly an everyday occurrence in Amory.
“Used to, domestic violence was just thought of as a husband and wife. Now, it’s anyone who lives together, anyone who has a child together. It’s not where it was years ago. You’ve got families fussing, boyfriends and girlfriends fussing, husbands and wives fussing or just roommates fussing,” Long said. “What makes it one of the most dangerous, for lack of better words, is it’s the most passionate. When you’re at the point of assaulting a loved one, imagine what happens when someone else comes on the scene. When an officer shows up, you could care less what they say.”
Monroe County Chief Deputy Kevin Crook recommends for people to pay attention to escalating situations and to report the correct information to dispatchers.
“That’s important to us as responders. When an officer hears information and knows what’s going on, he’s going to think of about 15 ways to deal with it before he gets there. If he gets there and the situation is totally different, now he’s completely unprepared and has to figure things out on the fly,” Knight said. “Don’t exaggerate and make it sound worse or better.”
Knight recommends people to stay on the line with a dispatcher until law enforcement arrives on the scene.
“People need to realize we’ll do whatever we can to help the people we can if we can stop something, especially. I’d like to think we can intervene or stop every situation but sometimes we can’t,” Knight said.
He said if an officer can remain calm, he can calm the people down by the tone of his voice and getting an understanding of the situation from both parties.
“We’re at a high risk-type call and we’re going to do our best to take care of it. Our job is to deescalate it. It’s not that we’re coming in as the Big Bad Wolf,” Long said.
Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said putting both parties in a domestic violence situation in separate corners is crucial to deescalating a fight.
“If a fight breaks out and you’re in the middle of them, you never know what they may have on them when you first enter,” he said. “My thing is put one on each side of the room and wait til your backup gets there if they’re not already with you. If it jumps off, somebody is going to get hurt.”
Randle said Aberdeen has faced fewer domestic violence cases, but it still exists.
“Under the law, there’s a wide range of what can be considered domestic violence. If you’re in a current relationship, we consider that domestic violence. If it’s been a past relationship, and there are still some altercations where each individual has moved on, we don’t charge just domestic violence; we charge simple assault. Under some of the old laws, it could say you were in a relationship, but a lot of the charges depend on the officer. Some charge domestic violence and some charge simple assault. Depending on the situation, they will mainly charge domestic violence if you’re in a current relationship.”
He said aggravated domestic violence charges could be filed if weapons beyond a gun or a knife, such as a chair, stick or broom, are used to enhance a blow.
Randle said in cases when one of the parties may do damage to the other one’s property, such as a car, it could lead to malicious mischief charges.
“They’re going to be responsible for all damages, paint jobs, windows, replacement of tires if it can be proven in court. It’s got to be more than speculation and hearsay,” he said, adding the victim needs two or three estimates or repairs for court.
Just walk away
When domestic dispute situations escalate, Long’s best advice to those involved is to walk away.
“The easy answer is to leave. The hard part is leaving. The thought process is easy, but it seems like the hardest thing to do. I’m not saying leave forever. No one is saying abandon your family, but when you realize you’re getting close to that breaking point, leave,” he said.
Long said one lingering issue when a person leaves from a domestic dispute is the aggressor may continue to call and text message threats.
The Mississippi Attorney General’s Office created a domestic violence unit a few years ago to help victims. Part of it includes a victim’s booklet with information such as how to get a protective order, forms a victim can fill out at home and explanations of different charges and courts addressing offenses.
“We have passed a lot of legislation in the legislature to make it easier for victims of domestic violence to file criminal complaints and tighten up the laws, and the legislature has worked really well with us. What got my attention was at one time, we were the fifth worst in the country of incidents of domestic homicide – that’s one partner killing the other. Since we did all those things, we were down to 33 at one point in the country.
“We’ve made a lot of end roads, but some of the statistics are still astounding to me. In the last 90 days in Mississippi, we’ve had 414 domestic abuse protective issues ordered and 588 domestic violence reports entered into the system by law enforcement officers. In the past 12 months, it’s 5,177 domestic abuse protection orders issues – that’s a lot for our state – and 9,756 domestic violence offense reports entered into the system, so domestic violence is a frequent occurrence out there,” said Mississippi Attorney General Jim Hood.
Recognizing the threat domestic violence calls pose on law enforcement officers, the AG’s office also provided officers flip cards about how to deescalate such cases and offered training specific to when mental health plays a factor.
“If the officer goes to arrest the husband, the wife is liable to jump him. It’s just so dangerous and volatile because emotions are raw,” Hood said.
breaking the cycle
The AG’s office conducted a pilot program in certain schools in 2012 fusing in domestic violence awareness in the curriculum of each class. Additionally, Hood spoke to approximately 80 11th- and 12th-grade students in Pearl who were engaged on the topic.
“Almost every kid in that school, or any school, had be touched. Either they had seen domestic violence in their home or one of their friends had told them about what was happening in their home. That’s when I knew there was an issue, and we had to do a lot of work,” Hood said.
This spring, the AG’s office launched a smart phone app dealing with a number of topics, including domestic violence, depression, teen dating violence, teen suicide prevention and anxiety, to help high school students recognize such dangers.
The app is available on the Mississippi Attorney General’s website, www.ago.state.ms.us, and also on the iTunes and Google Play stores by searching the Students Against Violence app.
“We’re trying to reach those kids where they are. Hopefully we can slow down those incidents. That’s kind of learned behavior. It’s not automatic that a child experiences domestic violence. It’s a concern for us, and we want to stop the cycle before it happens,” Hood said.
So many domestic violence cases go unreported due to the victims being afraid to reach out for help.
“Coming from a small town in a rural area, a lot of women in those rural areas think they don’t have the resources to get them out of that situation and they’re just stuck. Nobody should have to live under a torturous condition,” Hood said.
The victim’s compensation unit through the AG’s office helps provide monetary relief for domestic violence victims to get temporary support. The domestic violence unit even offers the opportunity for victims to have their mail sent through there, so their new address is not public.
“That’s one thing that tugged at my heart is there are so many women and kids out in the rural areas that are victims that don’t know there is help out there, and that’s why we’ve taken on that issue,” Hood said.
He added entities such as Families First and others that partner with church groups to provide assistance are very important to domestic violence victims.
“Families First offers anger management-type training and domestic violence training in particular, so they provide training. In Tupelo, if you have kids and want to come for marital counseling, they’ve got a place for your kids to stay. Churches offer a lot of volunteers to help, so that gives me hope in the future that we have more assets like that, combining government and private entities to protect the whole family – not just the victim but the whole family,” Hood said. “I hope we can get that holistic approach to help the whole family in the future.”
More information about the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office’s Domestic Violence Division can be found at www.ago.state.ms.us/divisions/domestic-violence/.