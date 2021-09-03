ABERDEEN – A wishlist item from late 2019 came true in August for Aberdeen High School JROTC instructor Maj. Allen Williams by way of the donation of a 1963 Cessna twin engine aircraft.
Brian Rollins of Smithville donated the Cessna 320B aircraft to the JROTC project, and it will be the main focal point of an air park at the high school’s entrance. Along with that, it will offer a districtwide educational experience.
“His donation, you really can’t put a dollar value on what this means,” Williams said. “For him to be willing to recognize the value of that type of equipment to our education system speaks volumes even about our community and what people are willing to do to help support positive educational growth and change within our district. Getting an airplane, I don’t know how much bigger a signal of change could be.”
Williams credited Aberdeen resident LuEllen Childress for helping him and Rollins connect.
“It goes back to a community member realizing the vision and using their influence to accelerate the vision,” he said.
Senior class cadets from the JROTC program went to the airport for the recent donation and were engaged by seeing the plane in person.
“Even seniors having the opportunity to lay hands on a real live airplane for the first time…then they started asking me, ‘Well, Major, what is that antenna up there for?’ They recognize the engine and the propeller, but then there are questions like, ‘Isn’t part of the wing supposed to move up and down?’ If you take that initial curiosity and expose underclassmen, middle school students and elementary students and get to come here and lay hands on it, it goes just beyond the high school. It becomes a districtwide and communitywide opportunity for exposure,” Williams said.
While the Cessna won’t fit inside the JROTC’s classroom lab, Williams is actively seeking a smaller aircraft that will allow for students to learn more about airplane components.
Setting itself apart
With the future air park, Williams envisions not only lessons for JROTC cadets to see outer components of aircrafts but also field trip opportunities for Belle-Shivers Middle School and Aberdeen Elementary School students.
He also sees the addition as a way to brand the AHS JROTC program.
“I think it becomes a marketing and branding piece for the high school,” Williams said, adding his vision includes obtaining models of a military-style drone and a rocket. “Somebody’s driving down 145 in front of the high school and all of a sudden, there’s an airplane there and a rocket and, ‘What is that other strange attraction? It’s a drone. Wow, that is unique. I haven’t seen anything like that at a high school. What is that about?’ And it starts from there.”
The air park will be located on the east side of Bulldog Boulevard alongside Highway 145.
The aircraft is currently at the Monroe County Airport, and Williams has a soft plan to have it painted and relocated to the high school in partnership with other groups. He hopes it will be on static display at the school by the end of the fall semester.