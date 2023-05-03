AMORY – A recent donation from a local industry owner assisted the City of Amory Water Department purchase a much-needed mini-excavator. It adds to his $100,000 contribution to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund, which was earmarked for recovery efforts in West Amory.
“I’ve been blessed and if there’s any way I can help someone else in need, that’s what I’m here for,” said Barry Wax, who owns The Wax Company, LLC.
With the West Amory contribution, Wax wanted to provide help where it was needed the most. The contribution to purchase the brand new Bobcat mini-excavator comes as another way to support both tornado recovery efforts and long-range needs of the water department.
“I was made aware of a need and I was very fortunate to help with that need and add support to make it happen,” Wax said.
Amory Utilities Manager Mike King expressed his appreciation.
“The gift from Barry Wax came at the perfect time, and we’re so thankful for him stepping up and helping the city water department at this time of need,” he said. “Our old mini-excavator was limited in its capabilities for depth and what it could pick up. The new excavator is considerably larger and when working in bigger and more dangerous environments, this machine adds additional performance capabilities.”
