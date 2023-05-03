mcj-2023-05-03-news-excavator-donation

Members of the Amory Water Department pose in front of a brand new Bobcat mini-excavator provided by a donation from Barry Wax, who owns The Wax Company LLC.

 COURTESY

AMORY – A recent donation from a local industry owner assisted the City of Amory Water Department purchase a much-needed mini-excavator. It adds to his $100,000 contribution to the Amory/Monroe County Disaster Relief Fund, which was earmarked for recovery efforts in West Amory.

