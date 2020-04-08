AMORY – Given the suspension of schools and their free feeding programs, the Full Tummy Project has witnessed no changes to its weekly schedule. However, the weekend feeding program for Monroe County students is always in need of donations.
“We are still serving the kids that we normally serve on Fridays, moreso the kids but helping the families a little bit,” said Full Tummy Project Director Krisi Boren. “That’s the capacity we can serve right now, honestly – our kids that we were serving before school let out. And they pick up a bag with about a week’s worth of food for their family.”
Boren said the Full Tummy Project doesn’t need any volunteers but to help out, people can donate canned goods, especially those with pop tops.
She said anyone not already being served but in need of help can pick up a bag as well.
“The whole situation is hard. In our hearts, we are trying to make sure kids still eat but we can’t have too many people there serving,” Boren said. “We are more than glad to help out a family in need but as far as volunteers, we are okay on that right now and have a system going to keep our numbers down with less people contact. We hope we are serving the kids who are the neediest, but we know there are a lot of kids out there not getting enough. Unfortunately, we can’t serve 300 kids every weekend because we don’t have the capacity.”
Anyone wanting to donate canned goods can contact Boren at 315-0860.