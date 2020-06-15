GATTMAN – Lifelong Gattman resident Max Dove was named as the village’s Citizen of the Year for 2020 at a ceremony June 3 at the Gattman Community Center.
Vice Mayor Liz McKay awarded a plaque to Dove on behalf of Mayor Wayne Downey, who was unable to be on hand until the town board meeting later.
“He’s a good man and a hard worker with a sense of humor. He’s always been nice to me even when I called him to come fix my water line. He’s always come when I needed him. His work is by the book,” McKay said.
Dove served two terms as mayor of Gattman that overlapped for a while when he also took on duties with the water department in 1996.
“I was the best paid mayor in the history Gattman since they couldn’t pay me for working both jobs,” he said.
Since 1996, Dove’s work with the water department went from serving 350 customers down to approximately 300 now.
“When the economic crunch hit in 2008, some younger customers who had set up mobile homes had to move back in with parents,” he said. “We’re boxed in by four other water associations, so we can’t grow out.”
Gattman Water Association’s service area spills across the Alabama state line a little, so Dove enjoys making some exaggerations about the service area that can catch a listener off-guard.
“We cover three counties in two states – just me and a partner. We’re just strung out,” he said.
In addition to public service through the years, Dove operated a couple of businesses in Gattman and raised two children there.
In addition to water operator, Dove holds the title of town manager to help Downey, who works in the tree cutting business in addition to his duties at Town Hall.
“Mayor Downey and town clerk Virginia Kilbourn cover for me when I can’t be there,” he said.
Dove said he still puts in a full week.
“I play golf three days, hunt three days, fish three days and work the rest of the time,” he said.
Dove was glad to be able to resume his golf game this year since being sidelined for a while battling rheumatoid arthritis. He’s going full speed on his second wind now.
“I’ll quit when I can’t do my job anymore. Virginia can take over for me then,” he said.
Kilbourn takes the hint in easy stride.
“That’s so far off in the future that I can’t even see it,” she said.