AMORY – A Tupelo-area company is finding new purposes for salvageable material from trees brought down by March 24’s EF-3 tornado. Superior Artisan Wood Owner Chad Fletcher’s mission is to reduce waste and a carbon footprint, and a working relationship with a local craftsman helped him connect to Amory.
“We have a problem in that there’s nearly four billion board feet of potential wood products discarded annually due to traditional removal and disposal practices, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be that way,” he said.
He and others from Superior Artisan Wood recently used a movable sawmill to whittle down sections of a downed oak tree alongside 12th Avenue N.
“This log’s going to leave here one way or the other, so it’s just diverting from the waste stream to the revenue stream, where it can be useful,” Fletcher said.
Even though Superior Artisan Wood specializes in local Mississippi tree species, it hasn’t salvaged as much material following tornadoes.
Ben Scott, Jr. is a local carpenter who is slowly moving into more woodworking. In the process of completing projects, he has reached out to Fletcher for dimensional lumber and types, such as walnut and oak.
After his grandmother lost an older oak tree at her home to the storm, he figured it would be a perfect opportunity for Fletcher.
“This was a tree I grew up playing under, picking cicadas off the trunk probably right off the side of this piece. Hopefully, after this lumber is dried and processed, I will buy some of this from Chad and make the family some keepsakes out of it,” he said.
Fletcher supports the reuse of trees for other purposes.
“You may have a situation where you have a tree coming down in your yard and you want to do something with it. You can contract with us to saw it so maybe you can build something with it or maybe contract with us to saw it and dry and build an heirloom piece with it. Maybe, you don’t want any of that and would rather not go to the landfill,” he said.
