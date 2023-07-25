mcj-2023-05-03-news-refurbished-trees

Superior Artisan Wood Owner Chad Fletcher cuts a piece from a downed oak tree in a yard in Amory with a portable sawmill. He is refurbishing the wood to reduce waste.

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL

AMORY – A Tupelo-area company is finding new purposes for salvageable material from trees brought down by March 24’s EF-3 tornado. Superior Artisan Wood Owner Chad Fletcher’s mission is to reduce waste and a carbon footprint, and a working relationship with a local craftsman helped him connect to Amory.

