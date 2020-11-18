ABERDEEN – Two Aberdeen Main Street-driven projects are the beneficiaries of a collective $125,000, which were announced during a Nov. 12 ceremony at Main Street’s depot.
The Parkway Hotel received $100,000 from the State of Mississippi, thanks to steering efforts by District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan, and $25,000, thanks to a USDA grant through Mississippi Main Street Association.
“It is clear this money did not come from me. It came from the taxpayers of the State of Mississippi, and it’s public funds. I was happy to have a bit to do with arranging for that, but the only reason I could do that was because I knew, and could represent to others, that this money would be well spent and it will be,” Bryan said.
Main Street implemented an investor drive last December for the purchase of the hotel, which netted more than $70,000 in contributions. In May, the Main Street board approved to pursue a 20-year $90,000 loan to fulfill its option to purchase the hotel.
Last week’s donation enabled the loan to be paid in full.
The USDA Rural Development Community Facilities Technical Assistance and Training grant will help towards the development of an amphitheatre-style stage at Acker Park. The Aberdeen, Baldwyn, New Albany, Water Valley and Columbia Main Street communities were selected for grants.
A Mississippi Main Street resource team will partner with design firm Orion Planning + Design to provide technical assistance and training in three phases.
“We’re going to come in and work with your team here to look at the project you’ve already down and the projects that should be done and the connectivity of those. Mr. Bryan talked about these places people want to be and a strong sense of community that’s happening right here. With this grant, we’ll come in and look at better ways to connect with these places so that people come to your community and figure out how to stay in your community and move around your community and spend money here. That is the lifeline to success and sustainability,” said Jennifer Prather, director of community development for Mississippi Main Street.
Tackett said Dwight Stevens has a vision for a shell amphitheatre stage for the park to provide a music venue. She said this grant could lead to other opportunities to help bring in live music events.
“I keep calling it hope for Aberdeen because it gives me hope that we’re doing these things. For that old motel to be gone… We had churches and individuals donate, and it says, ‘This is my community, and I buy in,” Tackett said.
She has worked with Columbus developer Chris Chain for the hotel project, adding he is currently working with Steve Gaskin to redo a building alongside Meridian Street, which will add to downtown.
“I had big visions, and a lot of those things have come through like our bridge that’s been renovated and we have a river walk that is unbelievable,” Chain said of projects in Columbus. “Don’t listen to the naysayers; we didn’t. We said that we can make this happen in our community. This group really reminds me when we first started trying to do that in Columbus. We had a great group of people who wanted the vision to come true. All of a sudden when you start getting progress going like this, it really starts to snowball.”
He has completed more than 300 buildings across the state and encouraged members of the large crowd at the announcement to come together to help projects materialize in Aberdeen. He hinted he is working with an investor towards potentials for the former Aberdeen Middle School building alongside Commerce Street.
“There are people calling from way up north who want to come to small towns and invest into these types of projects and live here and open up small businesses. You’re getting a lot of that energy, and Mississippi is littered with beautiful small towns with beautiful architecture and ambience and you’ve got a beautiful asset here. You’ve got a gem that we need to polish up and we’re about to get to it,” Chain said.
Tackett added Aberdeen Main Street also received a grant through the Mississippi State Extension Service for a $7,000 walk-in cooler.
Last Thursday’s announcements were coupled with dedication ceremonies for Main Street’s new clock and the new Aberdeen mural and Cooperwood Courtyard, all located near the intersection of Commerce and Maple streets.
The former clock was damaged as the result of an automobile accident last year. Riverview Garden Club member Nona Herndon explained its contributions to the area including magnolia trees, roses and memorial and honorary bricks at its base.
Aberdeen Visitors Bureau Director Tina Robbins explained the mural, picnic and information station across the street from the clock.
“We are proud of the mural and are working with the Master Gardeners for more landscaping in the spring,” she said. “It’s made a really lovely spot.”