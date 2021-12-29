AMORY – The board of aldermen took action Dec. 21 for an ordinance tabled during its last meeting, voting unanimously to approve Ordinance 1739, which involves the process of removing the city’s current awnings and the approval process for businesses replacing them.
Eddie Wilemon and Michael Harlow both spoke before aldermen to express their views on the ordinance.
Wilemon’s concern was about the involvement of the Amory Main Street Association in the review process.
“To take someone and involve them in the decision, not maybe having the say so, as we talked about from last time to this time, why do they still have to be involved in this? Why is the aldermen, everyone included, pushing to have this done right now instead of waiting?” Wilemon asked. “The ordinance is going to be a good ordinance without the Main Street association. They can have input, and that’s your decision to give that to them after you speak to us but to have owners of buildings downtown to go in place first to an association instead of the building inspector, zoning or anybody else, I can’t understand this.”
Mayor Corey Glenn said all the language that Wilemon and others mentioned during Dec. 7’s public hearing was since removed from the ordinance.
“Basically what you gentlemen said was that you didn’t want that approval process to go through the Main Street association. We took exactly what you said, stripped out those languages, and this is not a public hearing at this time,” Glenn said. “We went through the public hearing before, and you said your side, and I’m going to say my side. We went through it and stripped out those languages that you guys asked to strip out. We took out the approval process from Main Street and put everything back on the board of aldermen.”
Ward 4 Alderman Glen Bingham expressed his confidence in the ordinance in that the zoning and planning administrator or a representative of the city would be involved in the review and recommendation process at all times.
“What I’m telling you is that there won’t be a meeting without the planning and zoning department, and I wouldn’t be for it without it,” he said. “If they are going to have a representative there, then we are going to have a representative there, and all those people can do when you get done presenting what you want to do to your place of business. They can say, ‘Let me make a recommendation if you don’t mind.’”
Glenn explained forms regarding potential new awnings come directly from the planning and zoning department.
“From there, the review process is to meet with zoning and planning, also in collection with Main Street, to collaborate so somebody is not painting the same shade of green on adjacent buildings or whatever,” he said.
Ward 2 Alderman Barry Woods Sr. said Amory Main Street is stronger with the support of the business community.
“You are all businessmen and women, and sitting down at the table and having conversations is bigger than the color of paint. It’s what can we do as collective businessmen and women to make Amory more attractive to the people within our city and the people out of our city," Woods said. "That’s my thought process when I hear an association – it’s an opportunity for y’all to share ideas and to collaborate. That’s what I’m thinking about the association and not someone trying to make you do something.”
Glenn echoed his take on the association.
“Main Street is a representation of the asset owners on Main Street. They are not governing anything or saying you can or can’t do anything. Main Street is just a representation of you guys as asset owners, not a government dictating to you what you can and can’t do,” he said.
Wilemon asked that another public hearing be held and was told that the agenda for the meeting had been set forth the previous Friday.
Harlow spoke on the price of the awnings and the doubt that business owners would be able to pay for them, and Ward 3 Alderman Mark Mitchell pointed out the potential availability of facade grants through Amory Main Street.
In other business, police chief Ronnie Bowen received approval to officially reopen the Amory Police Department lobby to the public as the renovation of the area is now completed.
He also stated that the department was made aware of funds donated anonymously to the CREATE Foundation and would be presenting more information to the board as he receives it.