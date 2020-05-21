North Mississippi Medical Center-West Point has hired Woodrow W. Brand III, M.D., as a full-time surgeon in West Point.
Dr. Brand performs general, laparoscopic and robotic procedures at the West Point hospital. He will begin practicing earlier in May at North Mississippi Surgery Clinic, which is affiliated with NMMC-West Point and located at 111 Medical Center Dr. For an appointment, call 494-1509 or 1-800-THE DESK 1-800-843-3375).
A native of Houston, Dr. Brand earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Mississippi State University in 1984. He earned his medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine in Jackson in 1988 and completed a residency in general surgery at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in 1993.
Dr. Brand has been in private practice and on the medical staff of NMMC Gilmore-Amory since 1993. He opened a satellite office at Monroe Regional Hospital in Aberdeen in 2015.
Dr. Brand is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons and is board-certified by the American Board of Surgery. He has a special interest in laparoscopic and robotic surgery.
He and his wife, Mindy, were married in 1985 and have three grown sons—Gus, Will and Lee. Dr. Brand is a deacon and Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Amory and he has served on medical mission trips to Venezuela, Haiti, Dominican Republic and Cuba. He enjoys hunting, fishing and cattle farming.