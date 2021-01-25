AMORY – Anesthesiologist David T. Corbett, M.D., recently joined the medical staff of North Mississippi Medical Center Gilmore-Amory.
Born in Amory, Dr. Corbett comes to NMMC Gilmore-Amory from Winfield, Alabama, where he served on the medical staff of Northwest Medical Center for nine years. He served as chief of the medical staff from 2015-2019 and on the medical executive committee from 2013-2020.
Dr. Corbett earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa in 2003. He completed his medical degree at the University of Alabama School of Medicine in Birmingham in May 2007, graduating in the top 10 percent of his class. He completed an internship with Physicians Medical Center-Carraway in Birmingham in 2008 and an anesthesiology residency at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) Hospital in June 2011.
Dr. Corbett is board certified by the American Board of Anesthesiology and is a member of the American Society of Anesthesiologists. He and his wife, Brandi, have a 22-month-old daughter, Caroline. In his spare time, he enjoys spending time with family and being outdoors, especially working on his farmland.