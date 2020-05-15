As the Aberdeen Police Department and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office have both contended with illegal street racing instances in recent months, the Northeast Mississippi Motorsports Playground of Power alongside Highway 8 West is trying to help with a potential solution.
“All they want to do is go fast. Thirty years ago when I built this, that wasn’t my intentions but now as an older person in the county and city, I want to be safe,” said Robert Brown, who owns the drag strip.
It opens at 7 p.m. May 16 and will be open most weekends. The entry fee is $10, and there’s a $10 fee to race. Brown will space groupings of people to 20 or less far enough apart to adhere to Gov. Tate Reeves’ orders.
Sheriff Kevin Crook said his problematic areas with illegal street racing have centered in the Highway 8 and Egypt Road areas. Aberdeen Police Chief Henry Randle said Meadowlane Drive, Vine Street, Thayer Avenue and Highway 145 have been straight-aways for racing.
“We had quieted down until the other day,” Randle said. “Most of our people are from the county or out of town. We have some in the city, but they know I know who they are. We’ve written several citations and put some of the back of a wrecker. Every time we get one, we expose them so that quieted them down until recently.”
Speed bumps were installed last week on Meadowlane Drive to help with the situation inside Aberdeen’s city limits.
Crook and Randle both heard of people taking bets on the illegal races from throughout the nation on Facebook Live with some races netting thousands of dollars.
“You give them a $300 ticket for blocking a highway, but that’s the price of doing business,” Crook said.