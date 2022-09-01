Schools are back in session for the new year, meaning there’s more school bus traffic on the roads. School district transportation and law enforcement officials throughout Monroe County agree drivers’ foremost responsibility when approaching a school bus is to pay attention to what is happening.
“Motorists need to slow down and pay close attention to their surroundings as they approach a school bus. A school bus driver will give a warning in the form of flashing signal lights as the bus prepares to make a stop. Yellow flashing lights indicate that a bus is preparing to stop to load or unload children. Red flashing lights and extended stop arms indicate the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus. By law, a motorist is required to stop for a bus that is loading or unloading children,” said Kevin Threadgill, operations director for the Monroe County School District.
The Monroe County School District increased the safety factor for its buses a couple of years ago by installing strobe-flashing warning lights, which are more highly visible in all weather conditions.
In recent years, the Mississippi Legislature passed Nathan's Law as a proactive strategy to protect children getting on and off school buses. This law requires motorists to stop at least 10 feet from a school bus when the bus is loading or unloading children.
Motorists must not proceed until all children have crossed the street to or from the school bus, the flashing red lights are no longer activated, and the stop sign on the side of the bus is retracted.
“When you see a school bus with the warning lights flashing, you stop. It’s as simple as that,” said Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert.
All vehicles traveling around a school bus on an undivided highway must stop when the bus is stopped and has warning lights activated, according to the Mississippi Highway Patrol. In the case of a highway divided by a median, only traffic going the same direction with the bus must stop.
A motorist’s responsibility includes being vigilant and prepared for a bus to stop at any given moment, according to Aberdeen School District Chief Operations Director Willie Brandon, Jr.
“A bus driver activates the yellow flashing lights around 100 feet to 150 feet before coming to a stop to load or unload. This allows a motorist time to prepare to stop,” he said.
While parents expect their children to be safely transported, they must bear in mind that a school bus driver may be distracted while monitoring issues with passengers on board and also watching the road.
“The most important thing is to pay attention. I would encourage drivers to use hands-free communication technology if your vehicle is equipped with it, but don’t get too comfortable with it to the point that it interferes with your vigilance as a driver,” said Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long.
He emphasized that even with the increasing capability of technology, the human brain can process only so many images at once.
“The images we miss may be the most important, such as a small child that can be obscured by a mailbox,” Long said.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Derrick Beckham urges motorists to be mindful of what can happen when a school bus is loading or unloading riders.
“Make sure to stop at a safe distance and make eye contact with the bus driver, if possible, for any specific signals that the driver may make,” he said. “Parents expect their children to be transported safely. Treat that bus as though you have your own child on board.”
Beckham said the state highway safety patrol works school zones several times a week to support local law enforcement.
