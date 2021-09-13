With a new school year comes the need for drivers on the road to be even more alert when approaching school buses.
Transportation and law enforcement officials throughout Monroe County agree that the motoring public’s foremost responsibility when approaching a school bus is to pay attention to what is happening.
Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Affairs Officer Sgt. Derrick Beckham said buses returning to the roads after summer vacation can be unexpected by drivers.
“Treat that bus as though you have your own child on board,” he said.
While parents expect their children to be safely transported, they must bear in mind that a school bus driver may be distracted while monitoring issues with his passengers and also watching the road.
“Pay attention. The rest comes naturally,” said Amory Police Department Investigator Andy Long, who was a bus driver in previous years. “Working the phone has become second nature in competing for a driver’s attention. Technology has changed, but our brains are still the same in the amount of information we can process.
“We can process only so many images at once. The images we miss may be the most important, such as a small child that can be obscured by a mailbox,” he added.
Monroe County School District Assistant Superintendent Kevin Threadgill said an item that has helped the district is the installation of strobe-flashing warning lights on buses a couple of years ago.
“Those strobe-flashing lights are especially helpful during bad weather with limited visibility,” he said.
Threadgill emphasized that the best prevention for accidents is for drivers to be alert and pay attention when approaching a school bus.
Aberdeen School District Transportation Foreman Theo Ward extended a plea to parents of children who ride buses to instruct them to watch for the school bus driver’s hand signals so they don’t step onto the roadway too soon.
Phil Hoots, a retired school safety instructor who conducted driver training for 33 years, advised drivers to never to pass a bus that is stopped with the warning lights flashing.
“Loading and unloading is where children can get killed,” he said.
Nettleton School District Assistant Superintendent Mark Hitt emphasized that flashing yellow lights on school buses must be treated the same way as a yellow light on a traffic signal.
“It’s time to prepare to stop instead of trying to run a red light,” he said.
Hoots added people should ever tailgate a bus. A vehicle must remain three car-lengths back to be seen in the bus driver’s mirrors.