A drop box for garbage payments installed last week at the Monroe County Courthouse in Aberdeen compliments another available at the Monroe County Government Complex in Amory since December.
The drop boxes give Monroe County Solid Waste Department customers the convenience of not having to mail in payments. Money Matters in Aberdeen previously served as a payment location until late January.
“There are envelopes provided at the drop box, and they’re checked on a regular basis. The one in Amory is located in the foyer, and the one in Aberdeen is just inside the door at the circuit courthouse,” said county administrator Bob Prisock. “You can still mail in a payment but if you don’t want to pay for a stamp, you can pay at the drop box.”
The government complex is located at 1619 Highland Dr. in Amory, and the Monroe County Courthouse is located 301 S. Chestnut St. in Aberdeen.
After 90 days of unpaid garbage bills, people’s license plates are withheld until payment is made in full. Leaving payments in the drop box will not release tags, as state law requires a paid receipt or release from Three Rivers Planning and Development District.
Prisock said anyone needing to pay outstanding bills can do so through Three Rivers Planning and Development District at 489-2415 or online at www.trpdd.com/billing/. Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover are acceptable forms of payment, and customers must provide account numbers and payment information.