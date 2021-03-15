BIGBEE – Authorities responded to a drowning on Town Creek Sunday, which claimed the life of an Amory High School freshman.
According to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Alan Gurley, the victim, Jazion Ezell, 16, was one of seven youths who were wading in Town Creek.
According to the others, Ezell suddenly disappeared under the water, the press release stated.
The incident happened at 3:45 p.m. March 14 near Bigbee Road, west of Amory.
Gurley said his body was recovered at 8:12 a.m. March 15.
“A search began, and he was recovered this morning in the area of where he went under. The cause of death is freshwater drowning,” according to Gurley’s press release.
Agencies assisting in the recovery were the Monroe County Volunteer Search and Rescue team; Columbus, West Point, Amory and Tupelo fire departments; Mississippi Department of Wildlife Fisheries and Parks; and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook thanked all the agencies that assisted.
“We’ve got a good working relationship with all these other agencies, and it’s good to see them all come together. They are all willing to drop what they’re doing and come as mutual aid,” he said. “They had a plan and executed it well. They had the right equipment to get the job done.”
Last July, a drowning on the Buttahatchie River on the Lowndes County line claimed the life of a Hamilton woman.
“Our hearts go out to the family. We prayed for them last night and prayed for them again this morning. We prayed last time before we headed out and found her and now the same thing happened this morning. With the power of prayer, I think if we keep that up, we can continue to be successful,” Crook said.