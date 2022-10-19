With much of Monroe County listed in the abnormally dry category through the U.S. Drought Monitor, fire safety is taking on even more meaning this October. Last week was Fire Safety Week, and there are several tips that should be remembered beyond drier times and Fire Safety Month.
“With such a drought, people need to remember to clean around their homes because something small could end up being a house fire because there was so much debris or foliage around their house. Keep your yards clean of leaves and keep your dead limbs cut back off your house because it will keep a simple fire from spreading into a house fire,” said Monroe County Fire Coordinator/Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker.
Earlier this week, the Mississippi Forestry Commission issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert, encouraging people to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning until significant rains ease drought conditions.
Even though Monroe County witnessed its first rain in weeks last week, Aberdeen Fire Chief Fred Hodges said two to three days of soaking rains is what’s needed to help ease concerns.
He cited an example of a call to a residence alongside N James Street in which a person was burning a small pile of leaves, and the wind blew embers up into a tree and set it on fire.
“It’s so dangerous right now and people need to understand they don’t need to burn right now,” Hodges said. “If a fire gets out of control and burns somebody else’s property, you’re still liable for the fire you started.”
Tucker said the most common fire calls for Monroe County agencies deal with people burning outside and he encourages people to not leave fires unattended.
“Anytime you burn outside, whether it’s wintertime or summertime, think about what you’re doing before you burn. Look at the weather conditions and the wind. See what you’re burning around and what’s close. Don’t use gasoline or anything like that to start the fire and set the can down. Move the can out of the way before you light it because it doesn’t take much to go back to the fumes and the can,” he said.
Hodges recommends for people living in the city to bag leaves and pine straw for pick up opposed to burning. He also advises against bonfires until the area receives ample rain.
Inside the home
According to Tucker, a fire doubles every three minutes, which presents more opportunities for property loss, injury and potential loss of life.
In the case of any type of fire, people should call 911 for their local fire department to be dispatched. People are also urged to have fire extinguishers and smoke detectors in their homes and to change the batteries out on a regular basis.
As far as fires inside homes, he said kitchen fires are the most common. Tucker said people should be attentive to who is cooking, particularly younger people and the elderly. He also recommends for people to not cook while they’re impaired or tired.
“We get people all the time who cook and go lay down and fall asleep, and the stove catches on fire before they wake up,” he said, adding the elderly are the most common victims of fire-related deaths in Mississippi.
Tucker said loose clothing and long sleeves could potentially lead to safety issues while cooking. He recommends for people to wear short sleeves or tight-fitting clothing while cooking. Tucker also recommends people use oven mitts instead of towels when getting food out of the oven.
“A towel can get into the element and next thing you know, it’s flaming up and it’s on your clothes,” he said. “If you catch a pot on fire, don’t throw water on it; try to find salt or baking soda or find a plate or lid so it can smother itself out. Don’t ever try to grab it and move it to the sink. If people try moving it to the sink, they chance burning themselves and when they turn on the water, it steams up and you can get burned or you can have the fire spread to the cabinets.”
When it comes to fire safety, Tucker reminds people of all ages of a simple lesson instilled in elementary school – stop, drop and roll.
“You can be 3 years old or 99. If your clothes catch on fire, you need to stop, drop and roll. Cover your face and roll away from the fire,” he said.
With colder temperatures, Hodges recommends for people to have their chimneys professionally cleaned each year, air filters to be changed and be more aware of potential dangers involving electric heaters and using kerosene and propane heaters indoors.
He urges people to not use extension cords with electric heaters and to not keep them so close to beds and couches because of the fire risks. Hodges also recommends people to use hay and extra blankets for outside pets, opposed to using electric heaters, to keep them warm.
“A lot of people push furniture in front of electric wall heaters in the summertime because they don’t use them. They need to be careful now because when the element picks up a little cold air, the unit is going to come on and if they have a dresser or couch in front of it, it could catch on fire,” he said.
Hodges also warns against using electric blankets while sleeping.
“I know it keeps you warm but you need to put more quilts down. If it shorts out, it will catch you and the bed on fire,” he said, adding heating pads have the potential of causing fires if they short out too.
