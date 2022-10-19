mcj-2022-10-19-news-fire-safety

Volunteer firefighters respond to a shop fire in this file photo. While there are numerous circumstances that could lead to a fire, from cooking to burning leaves, October is a time of year when people are reminded of safety tips through Fire Safety Month. 

 RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL FILE

With much of Monroe County listed in the abnormally dry category through the U.S. Drought Monitor, fire safety is taking on even more meaning this October. Last week was Fire Safety Week, and there are several tips that should be remembered beyond drier times and Fire Safety Month.

