AMORY – East Amory Elementary School students heard first-hand about a variety of careers Feb. 18 through its third college and career day. The event provides a better perspective on the importance of an undergraduate education and considering a career path.
“Asking students to think about their future is important. College and career conversations in elementary school help with planning, goal setting and overall engagement. It is never too early to recruit kids to become productive citizens in our community,” said EAES Principal Nick Hathcock.
Career fairs are typically held for middle school and high school students. Eighteen different speakers covered areas such as retail, finance, skilled trades, services, wildlife management and archeology through three hour-long sessions at the event.
Students had opportunities to look into a microscope, handle ancient artifacts and engage in discussions with young professionals practicing their skills in Monroe County and northeast Mississippi. Students noted up to five important points made by each presenter as they toured the exhibits.
The medical profession appealed to students such as Salem Thompson, Jordyn Nails, Kyleigh Fargo and Silas Franks.
“I want to be a NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) because my mother is a nurse and I love babies,” Thompson said.
Third-grader Ethan Robinson already has ambitious plans in mind for a profession not covered during the event.
“I want to be an author and I’ve already got the first chapter of my book written,” he said.
Hathcock expressed appreciation for the teamwork involved to put the day together.
“[Assistant principal] Mrs. [Deirdre] Huntley and our college and career committee did an excellent job setting all of this up. Our kids really enjoyed it," he said.