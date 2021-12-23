East Amory Elementary School Principal Dr. Deidre Huntley was named administrator of the year for the Amory School District. She values the letters and cards from the students as much as she does her academic degrees.
AMORY – East Amory Elementary School Principal Dr. Deirdre Huntley was recently named as Amory School District's administrator of the year for the ‘21-’22 school year.
“It’s a wonderful accomplishment,” said Huntley, who shares credit with her support group. “I wouldn’t be able to do what I do without the staff and the parents.”
She began her years at the Amory School District in 2002, teaching first grade at West Amory Elementary School, where she remained for seven years.
She taught fourth-grade English Language Arts for three years in the Mississippi Delta following that time before returning to the Amory School District to teach at East Amory Elementary School, where she eventually became principal.
She has continued to pursue graduate studies, graduating from the University of Mississippi with her doctorate in education last spring.
“Dr. Huntley provides a high quality education for all students at East Amory Elementary School. She stays abreast of new education trends through constant research in topics such as differentiated instruction, virtual learning and assessment. Dr. Huntley is hands-on with her teachers, which has established a rich learning environment for all. The staff and students at East Amory Elementary School are blessed to have Dr. Huntley as their leader,” said district assistant superintendent Andrea Stevens.