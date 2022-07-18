mcj-2022-06-01-news-stock-market-game

East Amory Elementary School students participating in the Stock Market Game included, from left, Carson Staten, Foster Payne, Jeremiah Hawkins, Graham Bishop, Cameron Maranto and Mason Woodham. The school's first-place team had a return of 3.5 percent above the S&P 500. The second-place team had a return of one percent.

 JOHN WARD/BUY AT PHOTOS.MONROECOUNTYJOURNAL.COM

AMORY – Teams of East Amory Elementary School students placed first and second place in this year’s Stock Market Game. The first-place team had a return of 3.5 percent above the S&P 500, while the second-place team had a return of one percent.

“The Stock Market Game is an online education program used in classrooms across America to help teach all skills. Students experience making real-life decisions by participating in the Stock Market Game,” said EXCEL teacher Marcia Moore.

Students in grades four through 12 learn to be a part of a team as they practice math, language and life skills. The program encourages students to work in teams and invest a hypothetical $100,000 in the stock market.

Winners are determined on the percentage return above or below S&P 500 growth. During this trading session, they learned how the war in Ukraine affected trading in a time when the stock market already had a shaky start to the year.

“I am very proud of how well all my students did and I was encouraged by how hard they worked to learn more about the process,” Moore said.

