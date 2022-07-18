East Amory Elementary School students participating in the Stock Market Game included, from left, Carson Staten, Foster Payne, Jeremiah Hawkins, Graham Bishop, Cameron Maranto and Mason Woodham. The school's first-place team had a return of 3.5 percent above the S&P 500. The second-place team had a return of one percent.
AMORY – Teams of East Amory Elementary School students placed first and second place in this year’s Stock Market Game. The first-place team had a return of 3.5 percent above the S&P 500, while the second-place team had a return of one percent.
“The Stock Market Game is an online education program used in classrooms across America to help teach all skills. Students experience making real-life decisions by participating in the Stock Market Game,” said EXCEL teacher Marcia Moore.
Students in grades four through 12 learn to be a part of a team as they practice math, language and life skills. The program encourages students to work in teams and invest a hypothetical $100,000 in the stock market.
Winners are determined on the percentage return above or below S&P 500 growth. During this trading session, they learned how the war in Ukraine affected trading in a time when the stock market already had a shaky start to the year.
“I am very proud of how well all my students did and I was encouraged by how hard they worked to learn more about the process,” Moore said.
