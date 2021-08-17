AMORY - The Monroe County School District will require face masks be worn by all students and staff effective Thursday Aug. 19, Superintendent Brian Jernigan announced during a special called meeting on Tuesday.
During the meeting, school board members voted to require face masks due to high number of students having to quarantine due to COVID-19.
Jernigan said the school board will revisit at a later date, based of COVID-19 data, to determine how long mask will be required. He added that the number of students that have had to quarantine has been concerning.
"We began school on Aug. 5th and right now 17 % of students in our schools are in quarantine and three percent isolation," said Jernigan.
"That's a high number compared to neighboring district, Jernigan added. "We are significantly higher on our quarantine. The concerning thing is that our neighboring schools are 1-2 percent isolation and we're a three percent isolation."
On Monday (Aug. 16), the school district announced that students in grades 9 through 12 will be virtual from Aug. 17 through Aug. 31, due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.
"We're doing everything we can," Jernigan said. "We sanitizing our gyms, hallways, cafeterias. We're doing everything we can to do stop the spread of this virus in our schools."