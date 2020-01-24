AMORY – Members of the Amory School Board heard an overview Jan. 13 of the district’s Excel program, which serves gifted and talented second- through sixth-graders. The program meets their unique academic, social and emotional needs.
“This program differs from the standard educational setting in that it is outcome-based. There are 103 students currently enrolled. Candidates are considered for the program by referral and admitted based on test results administered by the district psychometrist.
“First- and second-grade students are screened. They must score in the 91st percentile and have a minimum score of 120 on an IQ test,” said Paula Wax, Amory School District director of special population and support for school improvement.
East Amory Elementary School gifted program instructor Marsha Moore shared some of the activities Excel students are involved in through the program.
“We have exciting activities as part of our curriculum, including playing the stock market game, cooking with 4-H and a field trip to the Deadbolt Escape Room in Tupelo that involves solving puzzles to escape a room in one hour,” she said. “Activities for sixth-graders at the middle school include a study of systems of the body and an aviation experiment with a flight simulator. We get requests to make return trips to the escape room.”
Moore brought examples of student craft projects, which portray answers to questions requiring creative thought. One example was a creative piece responding to the question, “What was Mona Lisa thinking about when she was painted by Leonardo di Vinci?” One student’s answer written out with the artwork was “I think she’s thinking Uncle Jerry! She’s smiling because she is glad to see him!”
In other business, district superintendent Ken Byars mentioned during his report that the special education performance across the district has improved but deferred details to next month’s board meeting when principals will give in-depth reports.