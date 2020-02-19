Monroe County Career and Technical Center Director Jeff Brooks can attest to the fact of how the chamber of commerce's Industry Insider works. The program has morphed from all of the county's teachers and administrators touring local industries to the Amory and Monroe County CTCs showcasing their programs so educators can see first-hand the opportunities available for their students.
“They're with them every day and if they understand what we're doing, they can identify strengths in these kids at an early age. We can build relationships with our kids. We may even be asked to do projects with these age groups,” Brooks said.
Industry Insider connects the dots between skills younger students have with future career pathways thanks to nurturing talent and pointing them in the right direction throughout their school years.
“This small event can make a huge impact to move the needle as much as we need to have it moved. This just has to be the snowball. This is us planting the seed, and we hope to be able to help facilitate these initiates,” said Monroe County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chelsea Baulch. “The workforce, the industries, the manufacturers are telling us what they need. I can tell these teachers all day what I think, but it needs to be them. They know their students, they know their classroom, they know their accountability model, they know their schedules, they know their principal, they know their superintendent.”
Teachers from Aberdeen, Hamilton, Hatley, Nettleton and Smithville toured the Monroe County CTC Feb. 17 as part of a professional development day. Additionally, its students entertained guests from the local industry and business sector Feb. 14 while learning hands-on lessons such as dissecting deer hearts in health sciences class and wiring car horns in collision repair class.
The center caters to high school students from the five schools, and other courses offered include engineering; welding; construction and residential carpentry; and business management. The Advanced Learning Center offers public safety and culinary arts courses.
“They don’t have to be great with books. A C or D student can come in here and excel,” said welding instructor DeWayne Ling before expanding on career opportunities visiting Ingalls Shipyard employees shared with him during a recent visit.
Instructors from both the Monroe County CTC and the Advanced Learning Center explained educational lessons from their courses, which include basics such as math and English and other lessons throughout life including soft skills, safety and public speaking. For example, collision repair instructor Noah Wren said products such as paint his students work with help prepare them for careers in the local chemical industry.
Dave Allen, who teaches public safety at the ALC, said physical education has been an ongoing benefit, and lessons have included how to make regular and felony traffic stops, how to lift fingerprints, how to conduct interviews and how to investigate a crime scene.
Health science students are going through the MyPI program for the first time, which includes lessons about search and rescue response and prepping families for a disaster plan.
“It sounds like a lot of extra work but with all the weather we have, it’s a good thing,” said April Holton, who teaches the course with Twillia Richardson. “To get into our program, student have to have a B in biology, math and English, and we also check absences and disciplinary records.”
Health science students, like students in other programs, have ways of giving back to the community. For example, students do 200 to 300 height, weight, hearing and vision tests as part of a full screening for Monroe County preschool students. Welding students have done work for the county such as repairing dumpsters and helping make Men at Work and Slow Funeral Zone signs.
The Amory CTC, which serves Amory High School students, hosted Industry Insider for its teachers last semester. Before the 2019-2020 school year's shift to the two CTCs, teachers learned about Monroe County's industries.
“Last year, we toured Thompson Welding, and it gave our our staff an understanding of the opportunities. You may think about welders just as welders, but there is so much more. It helped us understand opportunities outside of a lot of what you see,” Brooks said.
He added a tour of True Temper during the same Industry Insider event led to an apprenticeship for a student, who is now majoring in engineering at Itawamba Community College.