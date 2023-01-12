A crew from 4-County Electric Power Association assess damage to utility poles in a field near the intersection of highways 45 Alternate and 25 following a storm front that swept through the area Jan. 12.
RAY VAN DUSEN/MONROE JOURNAL
Downed tree limbs are pictured in front of the damaged home.
Debris and a utility pole knocked over are pictured in a field.
A 4-County EPA employee bulldozes debris to clear a path for linemen to replace poles.
MULDON – A severe weather front that swept through the region Thursday morning produced an EF-1 tornado and caused damage near the intersection of highways 45 Alternate and 25, blowing over highway signs, knocking utility poles sideways and causing extensive damage to one home.
"We weren't under a watch, it popped up out of nowhere," said Monroe County Emergency Management Agency Director Donna Sanderson. She said just before 10 a.m. authorities from the National Weather Service-Memphis were en route to assess damage.
Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said no one was in the house when the storm came through close to 7 a.m.
“I was trying to get ready to go to work. WTVA said it was at the intersection, and we moved to the hallway. The neighbors called and said, ‘There’s tin everywhere, and I think it hit your grandparents’ house,” said Sissy Miller, who lives in the area.
While en route to check on her grandparents’ house, she ran over debris on Highway 45 Alternate that caused two tires to blow out.
Linemen from 4-County Electric Power Association were on the scene shortly after the storm front passed to repair poles damaged in a field just behind the home.
Monroe Regional Hospital also sustained damage to its roof and signage.
Aberdeen Electric Department General Manager LaMarcus Thompson said trees were blown down due to the storm, but there were never any power outages in the city's service area.
