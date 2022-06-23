WREN – Even though a Mississippi senate bill which would allow the cities of Okolona, Holly Springs and New Albany to provide broadband Internet service died in committee earlier this year, efforts are still ongoing to find a way to provide fiber to home service to rural customers.
A large portion of Wren is served by the Okolona City Electric Department.
“We had a bill that was down there, and I’m just going to be frank about it. The legislative leadership killed the bill. We lobbied for it, wrote the bill and many of you were involved in that process, and big cable and big telecom lobbied against us every day to kill that bill,” said Mississippi Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley during a Wren RCDC-sponsored meeting June 16 at the Wren Community Center.
Presley clarified local legislators supported the efforts, specifically noting District 7 Sen. Hob Bryan was very vocal during the session about the bill’s importance. He added the City of Okolona also worked hard to get the bill passed.
“We couldn’t get it passed because, quite frankly, a lot of people in Jackson don’t know where Wren, Mississippi is and don’t care. We’re going back to square one. We’re not giving up and can’t give up,” Presley said. “Everyone of you should be upset with the legislature because they did not only kill it, they didn’t even give it a hearing before the committee to explain what’s in Okolona.”
State law forbids municipalities to offer Internet service, and this year was the third attempt in the Mississippi Legislature to allow for the three cities to offer the service.
“People on Okolona electric are being punished because in the 1930s, the City of Okolona brought them electricity and because of that 1930s law that is outdated, these areas are suffering,” said Presley, who also plans to request the Mississippi Attorney General’s office to revisit its opinion about the law.
Exploring another option, the Broadband Expansion and Accessibility of Mississippi office goes into effect July 1, and the state will receive $132 million in funding this year, according to Presley. He plans to set up a meeting in Wren with the office’s director at a later date to address how funding will be spent.
Additionally, Presley wants to have a meeting with Monroe County and Tombigbee electric power associations and C Spire representatives to discuss interest in providing service to the area.
“As this money opens up this summer and early fall, I’d like to see if there’s a possibility that they’d be willing to serve. This would be the fourth meeting we’ve tried to put together with local carriers and local leaders to try to get this issue resolved,” Presley said.
The City of Okolona is currently conducting an inventory of all of its electric poles, which is required in the process of providing Internet service. Presley noted Tombigbee EPA is currently trading out poles in Nettleton with taller ones needed for the service.
“Every carrier we have talked to has expressed some interest, but the first thing they have to know is how many light poles are we going to pay rent on each year to attach to? Is the City of Okolona going to do the upgrades that have to be made and how do they share that cost? Of the people we’re trying to influence to serve the Wren community, none of us can expect them to foot the whole bill,” he said.
Attendees of last week’s meeting listed their names and addresses for Presley’s office to research current Internet availability. He also requested for more people in the area to express interest in signing up for service, which can be presented to local Internet providers.
Another community meeting will be planned for a later date regarding service.