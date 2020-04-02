Sewing skills have recently paid off through various volunteer efforts to provide for first responder and medical personnel needs through the coronavirus outbreak.
The Amory Regional Museum, which has transitioned into the Amory Pandemic Response Planning Center, has helped spearhead the Million Masks Project, which calls upon a volunteer effort. Patterns and instructions can be found on the museum’s website, and Kim Knox is the contact person for dropping off the masks.
“We had multiple people in the community suggest the idea and we reached out to folks who have done this work before,” said Amory Regional Museum Director Wayne Knox. “We had different church groups who had sewn medical pads and surgical pads for mission trips and we just coordinated to put people in touch. The museum is our pandemic response coordination center, so Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., people can drop off fabrics, the ribbon to tie on the back, premade bias tape and other sewing supplies for us to get to the volunteers.”
Knox said those who can’t sew who want to help can also cut out patterns.
“As long as you can operate scissors and cut in a straight line, you can help in that regards,” he said. “The biggest thing we need is people to help cut and donate materials. We have several places around here that have already donated some fabrics, and it’s not expensive.”
All the volunteers are sewing and cutting from home in order to keep people isolated, and Knox said the masks are being distributed to medical clinics and first responders.
Monroe Regional Hospital has received a number of masks from volunteers with sewing skills.
“It’s great to see the community support our hospital,” said hospital CEO Chris Chandler. “Aberdeen and Monroe county is proving once again how special they are. I continue to be encouraged as we see the good in these challenging time. ”
He said the volunteer effort helps supplement masks already being worn.
“They do serve a benefit when they’re incorporated with the regular PPEs [personal protective equipment]. These are rewashable, and we can put them over the masks. It definitely works well with what we’re short on to help bridge that gap,” said Monroe Regional Hospital Director of Nursing Amy Joslin.
Emily Payne, owner of Mockingbird Monograms in Nettleton, came up with the idea to start making masks once she realized there was a shortage in the medical community and that she had plenty of extra fabric. She got the tutorial for making the masks from www.deaconess.com.
“It’s really simple to follow, and I have a ton of material and said, ‘Hey, I will sew some masks,’” she said. “I knew that older people and people who are working in clinics who aren’t necessarily in the front line of this at the hospital had a need for it. People are commenting on Facebook with how many they need, and I’m relying on their honesty. I want them to go to health care, the elderly and the immune-compromised. I plan on making them until I completely run out of supplies.”
One of the supplies Payne is struggling to find is quarter-inch elastic, which works better for the masks forming to the face and being comfortable. The elastic is ordered from California, and Payne is unsure when it will arrive.
Her store is currently limited to curbside pickup only, but she asked for anyone with quarter-inch- or three-eighths-inch elastic they’d like to donate to drop it off at her store and hang it on the door.
“This kind of elastic is found in thin elastic headbands, and we don’t want people out shopping for supplies but they can drop it off,” Payne said. “If anyone is making them on their own, I would also be glad for them to drop those off as well, and I can help get them out to those in need. I have several doctor’s offices reaching out to me for the masks. They may be in patterns such as Curious George or dinosaurs, but at least it’s protecting.”
Lady Bug Fabric in Aberdeen has also made masks.