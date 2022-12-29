Members of New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church stand with administrators of Aberdeen and Okolona’s school districts to celebrate the church’s first holiday bicycle giveaway campaign on Dec. 11 after morning worship.
EGYPT – Several students in the Aberdeen and Okolona school districts were provided bicycles for Christmas, thanks to the generosity of one local congregation and sponsors. Pastor Joseph Stone of New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church had a vision to launch the campaign.
“Initially, the church was asked to donate 30 bikes. Due to the generosity of members and their willingness to reach out, we were able to donate over 100 brand new bikes to Aberdeen elementary and Okolona elementary schools,” he said.
China Johnson and Jernetter Robertson were among the church members who assisted in the project.
The church approached the principals of the two schools with the idea and received enthusiastic approval.
“This is the first year we did this. We received funds from church members, as well as donations from companies where our church members are employed,” Johnson said.
The campaign targeted children in low-income families to receive the special Christmas gifts. As a result, 56 new bicycles were given to each of the two schools.
“We are especially concerned about reaching out to families of people affected by the shutdown of United Furniture Industries. A lot of our families were affected. It put the icing on the cake to make this holiday season what it really is,” said Okolona Elementary School Principal Lealue Triplett.
Johnson said the church plans to continue this outreach next year and make it even bigger.
