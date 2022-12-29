mcj-2022-12-21-news-new-hebron-giveaway

Members of New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church stand with administrators of Aberdeen and Okolona’s school districts to celebrate the church’s first holiday bicycle giveaway campaign on Dec. 11 after morning worship.

 PAUL FULLERTON/MONROE JOURNAL

EGYPT – Several students in the Aberdeen and Okolona school districts were provided bicycles for Christmas, thanks to the generosity of one local congregation and sponsors. Pastor Joseph Stone of New Hebron Missionary Baptist Church had a vision to launch the campaign.

